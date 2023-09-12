JEROMESVILLE — The Hillsdale FFA Chapter enjoyed its annual summer picnic at the Hoffman’s property on Aug. 13.

Numerous members and their families attended the picnic to celebrate the upcoming school year.

Members participated in various activities organized by the chapter officers to learn communication, team-building, and leadership skills. In addition to these skills, they were able to learn more about each other and grow a connection with members of the chapter.

All members who attended provided a side dish for everyone to enjoy in addition to hot dogs, shredded pork, and sweet corn.

Later in the evening, members and families had free time to swim and socialize.

Congratulations to senior Lillyan Amend for receiving the FFA Member of the Month Award for all of her hard work.

The Hillsdale FFA would like to thank Mark and Abbey Hoffman for hosting the picnic, Rogers Tent Rental for donating the tent, chairs, and tables, and Mike and Belinda Weber for donating the ice cream machine.

A huge thank you as well to the FFA members and families who attended to make our annual FFA summer picnic a success.