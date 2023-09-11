Rufus Philip Mills, age 100, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Woodside Village Care Center in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

Rufus was born April 11, 1923 in Henderson KY, the son of James and Mary Mills. A US Navy Veteran, Rufus served during World War II in both the American and Asiatic-Pacific Theaters. As a pharmacist’s mate (Medical Corpsman) attached to the 4th Marine Division, he participated in invasions of Saipan, Tinian Island and Iwo Jima. Rufus received awards for American Area, Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific (3 stars) and Good Conduct.

Rufus met his love Mary Schmidt in Elgin, IL and married and then moved to the Mansfield area. They began a custom home construction business and built numerous housing communities in the Mansfield and surrounding areas. A true craftsman, Rufus excelled at his work and was proud of his accomplishments and a model for young workers on his job sites. He worked beside many that would become life-long friends and eventually his son’s Phil, Doug and Mark (Mills Brothers Builders and Mills Builders) continued the building of homes for many years to follow.

Rufus never met a stranger and would carry a conversation with anyone and loved to ask the question “how old do you think I am?” No one ever guessed 100! Rufus was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved to invite fellow hunters to his property to hunt with him. As a member of the Buckeye Big Bucks Club, Rufus received the Senior Hunger Award at the age of 86, which is recognized by the Boone and Crockett Club standards with 162 5/8 points.

Rufus is survived by a daughter Deb Russell; a son Phil (Mary Yosick); a daughter Terri Mills; a son Doug, and a son Mark (Julie), all of Mansfield; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary (1979), his brothers John Barney, Tom, Floyd and Albert; son-in-law Phil Russell; and companion Susie Vinson.

The Mills family would like to give a sincere thank you to the staff and nurses at Woodside Village Care Center in Mt. Gilead who loved Rufus like their own family and for the kindness and respect shown to Rufus by the staff from Southern Care Hospice.

Visitation will be held at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Sunday from 3:00 – 5:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:00am and burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

