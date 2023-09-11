Melinda Kay Hollinger, who people know as Mindy, was born in 1975 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was 48 years of age when she died peacefully in her sister’s home with hospice on September 10th, 2023 at 5:05 AM. She battled with many health complications, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and complications that came with it. In and out of nursing homes and hospitals, her suffering is now over. She is in Heaven with the Lord.

She is survived by her two boys, her whole world. Zachary Paul Hollinger (Makayla Hollinger) and Nickolas Jon Hollinger (Moore). Her mother is Brenda Kay Frederick Hollinger. Her siblings are Chip William Hollinger (Charnell Hollinger), Rob Allen Hollinger (Diana Hollinger), Melissa René Young (Scott Young), and Benjamin George Hollinger (Stephanie Hollinger). She is preceded in death by her father/hero Paul Edward Hollinger, her brother Paul David (Buster) Hollinger, and her grandma and grandpa Frederick, and grandma and grandpa Hollinger.

It was always her and her boys. They meant the world to her and she meant the world to them. They did everything together. They had a bond that couldn’t be broken. Mindy said her boys are what kept her going while she was sick. She would smile whenever they walked in the room. She would give them hugs and kisses, and tell them how much she loved them. Her boys would insist they loved her more, but she refused to believe that.

Her favorite things to do would consist of going to church, going to the movie theatre with her family, writing poems, taking hikes, going on Cedar Point and Kings Island trips with her parents and children, and taking her kids out to eat to their favorite places.

She had a sense of humor during every circumstance, and always had a joke to tell, or a person to pull a prank on. She loved making people laugh. She always believed laughter was the best medicine. She had a big sense of humor laced with sarcasm. She gets this trait, honestly, from her father, Paul Hollinger.

She is a warrior. A God-fearing warrior. She faced hardships and trials like no other, but didn’t fear anything or anyone but God. She looked at battles as ways to get stronger. She wanted to show her boys the importance of being strong, and fighting when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard.

We are donating her body for research at The Ohio State University. We are celebrating her life on October 1st, 3:00 PM at Journey Life Center, on State Route 39 in Mansfield, Ohio