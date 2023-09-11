Joe B. Henderson, 83, of Mansfield went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Joe was born on January 6, 1940, in Olive Hill, KY, to Russel and Dovey (Hamm) Henderson. He was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church and he loved going to church. He was a member of the local International Labor Union 1216. Joe loved listening to bluegrass music and at one time was a manager of the Joint Heirs Gospel Group. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching sports.

He is survived by his children, Dee (Justin) Sims of Mansfield, Kewanee Burg of West Salem, Jenny (Curt) Barnett of Willard, Forest (Beth) Dyer of Mansfield, Delbert Henderson of Orrville, David Henderson of Lodi, and Mary (Johnny) Knipp of Crestline; 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Henderson; his parents, Russel and Dovey Henderson; his son, Kenneth Henderson; his daughter, Lori Galloway; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Earl Tackett officiating and Lowell Spencer assisting. Burial will be in Springmill Cemetery.



