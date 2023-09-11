BUCYRUS — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) has announced an Open House for the Salvation Army Bucyrus Corps on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 717 Rogers St, Bucyrus (formerly Maplecrest Assisted Living).

Potential donors from the business community are particularly encouraged to come and learn more about why they should invest in this project that will benefit the community into the future, although members of the public are also welcome to attend the Open House.

In addition to the opportunity to walk through the building as it stands and to view preliminary architectural plans/drawings for its development, attendees will also be able to provide input and learn the truth behind rumors/misinformation (for example, the facility will NOT be used as a shelter, as some have said).

At the Open House, Salvation Army board members will be present, as will the Crawford County commissioners.

“The commissioners are technically the first donors; they supplied the building,” said Major Debbra Grace, Bucyrus Corps Officer/Executive Director.

“Lots of local people have memories and connections to the Maplecrest building,” Grace sadid. “It has sat empty for four years, and now it is being repurposed for good.”

Unfortunately, the Maplecrest facility is challenged by minimal parking at present, but more will be added as fundraising permits.

“For the Open House, you may have to park a couple of blocks away and walk,” Grace said.

She says that the fundraising goal for the building project is $800,000, and that the process of rehabilitating the building is estimated to take 18 to 24 months.

The organization’s current location at 224 E. Rensselaer St, Bucyrus will continue to house many of their operations — especially food-related missions — until the Maplecrest facility is completely renovated.

Relocation is a pressing necessity, though Grace noted, “Our old building is not ADA compliant, and is generally antiquated.”

Meanwhile, services provided to Crawford County residents by Salvation Army are in more demand than ever: pantry and other feeding services are up over 30%, and the senior-citizen feeding program has tripled its participation over the past year.

A pilot elementary tutoring program is also underway in Bucyrus that may be expanded throughout the county if it is successful at this stage.

“Most people think of the Salvation Army as the holiday bell-ringers,” says GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones, “but they are actually helping all year long.”

“That’s why we say: ‘Need has no season,’” Grace stated.

For more information about the Salvation Army Bucyrus Corp, call (419) 562-0071, visit their website at easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwest-ohio/Bucyrus or email debbra.grace@use.salvationarmy.org

To learn more about the GCACC, contact Jones via email at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the chamber office at (419) 468-7737.

See you at the Salvation Army Bucyrus Corps Open House on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 717 Rogers St., Bucyrus.