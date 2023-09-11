BUCYRUS –Director Scott Painter is set to transport audiences to the humble Colorado home of unstable super-fan Annie Wilkes Oct. 7-8, and 13 to 15, when Bucyrus Little Theater and Spreng Capital Management, Inc. present the theatrical production of “Misery,” written by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King.

Tickets for this anticipated show will only be available online at www.bucyruslittletheatre.com and will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Please note that this show contains mature language and themes. Parental discretion is advised.

“Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, played by Tracy McAdams, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, played by Beth Hartzler.

While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and quickly becomes enraged upon discovering her favorite author killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain.

Annie soon forces Paul to write a new Misery Chastain novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go until she gets her way. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it … and it does.

Meet director Scott Painter

Painter is no stranger to the Bucyrus Little Theatre. In addition to directing more than 20 shows over the course of more than 30 years, including “Of Mice and Men,” “Doubt,” “Annie,” Diary of Anne Frank,” “Cinderella,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “On Golden Pond,” among others; he previously served as president of the Bucyrus Little Theatre’s Board of Directors.

“A strong amateur community theater presence is a desirable and necessary asset to a well-rounded community,” Painter said. “After a brief absence, I’m pleased to be working with veteran BLT actors Tracy McAdams, Beth Hartzler, and Romeo Eggleton.

“I’m also happy to have had the opportunity to reconnect with Dann Johns, a long time friend and collaborator for the sound effects on this production; and Tom Etsinger, who has put a lot of work into building the ‘Misery’ set based upon my wife, Janet’s, design.”

Tracy McAdams is Paul Sheldon

A former Bucyrus resident, McAdams now works as the funeral director with Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Columbus, where he resides with his wife, Tonya, and their daughters, Emma and Sophia.

Since 2008, McAdams has made his presence known on and off the stage where he has acted in and directed a range of shows, including: “The Miracle Worker,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story,” Little Shop of Horrors,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Annie,” “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Of Mice and Men,” and “The Game’s Afoot,” among others.

A famed romance novelist tired of the series that has brought him the most acclaim, McAdam’s character, Paul Sheldon, meets Annie Wilkes after he is involved in a terrible car crash that leaves him with broken legs and unable to care for himself.

It doesn’t take long before he realizes the danger of his situation and realizes he must use anything and everything at his disposal to survive.

Beth Hartzler is Annie Wilkes

Hartzler, a resident of Marion, is no stranger to the Bucyrus Little Theatre stage. Audiences may recognize her from her performances in “The Miracle Worker,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Doubt,” “Jecklyll and Hyde,” “The Game’s Afoot,” and “Of Mice and Men,” among others. “Misery” will be her 30th stage production.

“It’s a real dream come true to be working with my BLT family again,” said Hartzler who is wrapping up a brief hiatus from community theater after she and her husband, Daryl, welcomed twin daughters, River and Autumn, who are now five-years-old.

“Be it acting, directing, tech, stage design, costumes or props, I’ve missed it all terribly. So when I saw the opportunity to bring one of Stephen King’s most iconic characters to life on the stage, I knew I had to dust off my theater chops and audition.”

Hartzler, as Annie Wilkes, appears to be a kind and tender woman committed to providing her favorite author, Paul Sheldon with the care he needs to get back on his feet. But before long, her true colors emerge and it becomes clear that behind her cheery simple facade is a deep set and terrifying malice.

Romeo Eggleton is Buster

Eggleton takes on the role of Buster, a friendly local sheriff interested in doing his part to solve the mystery disappearance of author Paul Sheldon.

A former student of theater at The Ohio State University, Eggleton has actively participated in community theater as well as films and commercials. He currently resides in Marion with his wife, Chryl; daughters, Angel, Starlene, Misty; a son, Tyler; and four grandchildren.

Save the date

The Bucyrus-area community has five opportunities to see the Bucyrus Little Theatre’s production of “Misery,” sponsored by Spreng Capital Management.

Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are only available for purchase online and cost $15/adults or $10/students. To purchase tickets, visit www.bucyruslittletheatre.com.

Call the Bucyrus Little Theatre at 419.562.0731 with questions about the performance, special accommodations, or for assistance pertaining to your online ticket purchase. Please Note: “Misery” contains mature language and themes. Parental discretion is advised.

About Bucyrus Little Theatre

Founded in 1951, the Bucyrus Little Theatre exists to provide cultural enrichment, education, and entertainment to Bucyrus and the surrounding communities.

Located at 130 Songer Avenue in Bucyrus, Bucyrus Little Theatre presents four regular season performances and a range of other activities for community members.

To learn more about Bucyrus Little Theatre, including upcoming performances, audition opportunities and how to get involved, visit https://www.bucyruslittletheatre.com.