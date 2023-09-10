Holly Rachelle Wheeler, of Pinellas Park Florida, passed away on September 6, 2023, at the age of 50 years young. Holly was born November 17, 1972, to Mike Wheeler and Brenda McClain in Mansfield, Ohio.

Holly graduated in 1991 from Hempfield High School (Lancaster PA) and received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from California University of Pennsylvania. She was a proud member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and made many dear friends with whom she stayed close throughout her adult life. Holly found success in the telecom business, starting at Executone in Pittsburgh, PA, then TW Telecom in Columbus, Ohio. She made Columbus her home for many years, eventually settling down in Gahanna, where she owned her home. She affectionately named her home “The House of Wayward Wheelers” as many friends and family members made it their temporary residence. She always had an extra room and welcomed anyone who needed a place to stay.

Holly was one of the funniest people and loved making people laugh. She was known for her impersonations, infectious laugh, and “would you rather” questions. She would go so far as to ask her own Grandma which grandchild she would push off a cliff to save another. Holly was a bit of a foodie, yet picky. She hated onions. She loved a good Medium Rare steak, a perfectly cooked cheeseburger, and was passionate about NY Style pizza, “not that cracker crust crap”. She was most proud of her Succulent Roast Beef with mashed potatoes and jarred gravy (because it was better than homemade).

Holly enjoyed golfing and fishing, especially if she was surf fishing at Emerald Isle, NC, her favorite vacation spot. She enjoyed massive weather events (hurricanes were her favorite), watching scary movies, and Shark Week. She had a minor obsession with sharks and did a great impression of a girl on a beach who sees a shark coming towards people.”Sh Sh Sh SHARK!”. She loved Rush, but she was best known musically for her karaoke. If there was a microphone open at a wedding, Holly would have the whole crowd up and dancing to “I Will Survive” or “Last Dance”. She knew how to get a party started. And keep it going!

She loved politics and research and was known for writing term papers, even as an adult, for fun. Holly was a die-hard Steelers fan, and football Sundays were sacred. In her short life, she witnessed 6 Superbowl wins and was always quick to point out that the Cleveland Browns had 0. Holly made Florida her home 6 years ago, escaping the brutal winters of Ohio and getting closer to the ocean, and her Dad.

She leaves behind her parents, Mike Wheeler (Suzanne) of Clearwater, FL, and Brenda McClain of Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico; sister Heather Wheeler of Lancaster, PA; and brother Chief Petty Officer Ryan Wheeler (Elizabeth) of Juneau, AK. She is also survived by her grandmother, Bertie Bargo; her favorite niece Linsey Catherson; and her extended family of aunts, uncles, and a tight group of cousins.

She had many friends and was a great and loyal friend in return. But no one compared to her best friend of many years, Michelle “Sherman” Fonseca, a bond that could never be broken.

She is preceded in death by her by her precious Piper, maternal grandfather Everett Bargo and paternal grandparents Colonel John and Mildred “Maude” Wheeler, with whom she had a very special relationship.

Holly’s pets were also very special to her: Bubbles, Mr. Wheeler, and her Shih-Poo Piper, whom she proudly gifted photos of in her yearly Christmas cards.

Holly, your memories will live on with all who knew and loved you, which was many. Until we meet again for another “Last Dance”.

Herlihy Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Her life will be properly celebrated and she will be buried with her grandparents at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Donations in Holly’s memory can be made to SPCA Tampa Bay spcatampabay.org, your local animal shelter, or Humane Society.

