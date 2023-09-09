You’ve heard the saying there is no “I” in team, but Tom Barr recognized the word team not as a noun, but as a verb. That’s right, an action, putting two things together, link, unite, band, relate collaborate…you get the idea, and so did Tom Barr!

Thomas R. Barr, age 79, lifelong Bellville resident and community leader passed away peacefully at home, one week shy of his 80th birthday, surrounded by his family. His legacy of service to his cherished Bellville community began with close connections he made through family, friends and fellow members of the Bellville Village.

He was born September 15, 1943 in Mansfield to the late Raymond and Evelyn (Butler) Barr, graduated from Bellville High School in 1961 and began working at the Hamilton Turkey Farm.

Tom initiated the bond of love just a year after high school, though it’s rumored it took a little nudge. A family friend insisted he meet Nancy Vail, and later asserted he should take her on a double date. Fate was in his corner when she accepted and the couple was married May 25, 1963. Their union grew stronger with each passing year, as they raised their three children in the valley, supporting each other.

A dedicated worker, Tom united his co-workers, and built a reputation for hard work during his 35 plus years at General Motors. Tom held many positions including press operator, machine cleaner, fire safety and coal and ash puller. He was proud to link fellow workers as a member of the Metal Assembly Task Force traveling the country as part of the group. He forged many friendships with his colleagues, and was even fortunate to share this experience with his son, Tommy, during their shared employment at GM.

From an early age Tom fell in love with sports. He excelled in all athletics including football, track and baseball but football was his love. He was initiated into the Clear Fork Valley Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 along with his teammates from the 1957 football team. Tom could rally a team of ballers on and off the field and loved every aspect of the game. He began assistant coaching junior high football right out of high school, continued helping the football program with the start-up of Clear Fork’s Pony League Football, and later in the press box and announcing for the Clear Fork Wheels as the “Mouthpiece of the Wheels.” His distinctive attire, with white pants, shoes, and a blue shirt, made him a recognizable figure at all the games.

Tom had a knack for starting and driving initiatives, and motivating others to join in a cause. He joined the Clear Fork Athletic Boosters in 1962 and served as either president or vice president from 1969 to 1980. His efforts at the helm were instrumental in bringing various improvements to the school, including the varsity softball complex, the first football practice field, a visitors’ press box, plastic covers for bleacher seats, and a mower for the athletic fields. Although he stepped down, in 1985 he was later asked to return to lead the successful field house project, which was paid for in just three years. Once again, Tom Barr proved his abilities to inspire and drive into action the people of the valley. He was inducted a second time in 2009 by the hall of fame for his great contribution as a supporter of Clear Fork athletics.

Tom was deeply committed to the Bellville “Worlds” Fair Board for 54 years, making him one of the longest-serving members. His dedication to one of only two remaining state Agricultural Fairs was a labor of love. He had a remarkable talent for collaborating with others, rallying volunteers, securing resources, and stirring those around him. He shared this passion with his entire family as they joined him through the years volunteering for many duties from set up to clean up. He is privlidged by sharing positions on the board with both of his daughters and his grandson-in-law. All of Tom’s children and grandchildren cherish memories made at the street fair and strive to keep the Barr family fair traditions alive for years to come.

It’s hard to fathom how Tom managed to find time for farming, gardening, spending time at the “Lake House” on Catawba Island, and steadfastly supporting his grandchildren and children in all their activities. His involvement extended to The Jefferson Township-Bellville Fire Department, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and the Knights of Pythias. He dearly loved trips with family and friends, card games (especially euchre), and cherished family get-togethers.

Tom’s legacy will not end with his passing. His dedication to hard work and community service will live on through his children and grandchildren, serving as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Bellville Village. In dedication to Tom Barr, his family calls everyone to action to create relationships and continue “teaming up” to keep making a difference…because there is no “I” in team.

He is survived by his children and their spouses Sherri (Jeannie) Brokaw of Bellville, Tomas Roy, Jr. “Tommy” (Becky) Barr of Converse, IN, and Kerri (Jeff) Gottfried of Bellville; seven grandchildren Nikki (Donald) Traxler, Josh (Liz) Brokaw, Teddy Muntan, Thomas, III “Buck” Barr, Camery (Blake) Pence, Darian (Hailey Franklin) Gottfried, and Hallie Gottfried; four great grandchildren Maddie and Wade Traxler and Brantley and Ryker Pence; siblings Raymond (Sharon) Barr, Phil (Sue) Barr, John (Linda) Barr and Luanne (Larry) Dill; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Judi (Bill) Gaskill, Dave (Deb) Vail, Mike Vail, Brent (Janie) Vail, nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by sister-in-law Kay Barr and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jay and Marty Vail.



The Barr family will host visitation, Monday, September 11, 2023 from 3-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the service in celebration of his contributions to family and community will be held Tuesday at 11 am. Pastor Jonathan Stuft will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Memorial donations in honor of Tom may be made to The Clear Fork Valley Athletic Hall of Fame or Taking Root Farms (which enables kids and adults with disabilities continued learning and life skill opportunities).

