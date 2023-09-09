Ona Cabell Midland overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-21 win against Ironton for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 9.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ironton, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Ona Cabell Midland through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 14-8 halftime margin at the Fighting Tigers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Ironton squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a football game.

