Ironton earned a convincing 62-14 win over Proctorville Fairland in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ironton and Proctorville Fairland settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Fighting Tigers fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Dragons’ expense.

Ironton charged to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton and Proctorville Fairland played in a 34-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ironton faced off against Wheelersburg and Proctorville Fairland took on West Portsmouth West on Aug. 18 at West Portsmouth West High School.

