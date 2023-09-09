Bradford delivers statement win over Bridgeport

Bradford handled Bridgeport 48-14 in an impressive showing on Sept. 9 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bradford faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Bridgeport took on East Palestine on Sept. 1 at Bridgeport High School.

Cincinnati Clark Montessori grinds out close victory over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Cincinnati Clark Montessori topped Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 14-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High on Sept. 9.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Clark Montessori faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Cleves Taylor.

Cincinnati Taft dominates Dayton Meadowdale in convincing showing

Cincinnati Taft unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dayton Meadowdale 44-6 Saturday in Ohio high school football on Sept. 9.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Dayton Meadowdale played in a 51-0 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Louisville Manual and Dayton Meadowdale took on Kettering Alter on Aug. 31 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

Kirtland shuts out Garfield Heights Trinity

Kirtland’s defense throttled Garfield Heights Trinity, resulting in a 56-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Sept. 9.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 21-0 lead over Garfield Heights Trinity.

The Hornets opened a towering 42-0 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Kirtland pulled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Kirtland took on Perry on Sept. 1 at Kirtland High School.

Lakewood St. Edward survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Elder

Lakewood St. Edward finally found a way to top Cincinnati Elder 34-33 on Sept. 9 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Elder, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Lakewood St. Edward through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers moved ahead by earning a 16-10 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Lakewood St. Edward broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-23 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lakewood St Edward and Cincinnati Elder faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Lakewood St Edward High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Springboro.

Lima Central Catholic darts by Columbus Bishop Ready

Lima Central Catholic dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-14 win over Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Lima Central Catholic opened with a 28-7 advantage over Columbus Bishop Ready through the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds registered a 42-7 advantage at intermission over the Silver Knights.

Columbus Bishop Ready fought back in the third quarter to make it 48-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Carey and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 1 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Mogadore shuts out Newark Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Mogadore handle Newark Catholic 28-0 on Sept. 9 in Ohio football action.

Mogadore moved in front of Newark Catholic 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Green Wave at the intermission.

Mogadore thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newark Catholic faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Ona Cabell Midland rallies to rock Ironton

Ona Cabell Midland overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-21 win against Ironton for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 9.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ironton, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Ona Cabell Midland through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 14-8 halftime margin at the Fighting Tigers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Ironton squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a football game.

Steubenville Catholic Central defeats Ashtabula St. John

Steubenville Catholic Central dominated Ashtabula St. John 34-7 at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Sept. 9 in Ohio football action.

The Crusaders registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Heralds.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Crusaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Strasburg.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.