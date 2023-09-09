Larry Gene Race, 84, of Mansfield, passed away at Kingston of Ashland on Friday, September 8, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Larry was born July 29, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Michael and Florence (Schropp) Race. Larry proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Midway. He married his wife, Linda Friar in 1965 and together they built their life together. A hard worker, Larry retired as manager of Famous Supply where he enjoyed his Wednesday night Plumber’s meeting. Cherished memories for his grandchildren will be the rides on the mower with grandpa as he cared for his lawn. Larry enjoyed a cold “Bud Light” while watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Larry’s other hobbies include golfing, fishing, skiing, tinkering in his garage, and the close-knit friendships of his Marianna Drive neighborhood. Many will remember Larry for his friendly, positive outlook and always describing everything as “copacetic.”

Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Race; his children, Laurie (Jeff) Monica and Lynelle Rickert; his grandchildren, Jamie Monica, Jenna (Nick) Gerber, Jordan Monica, Olivia (Reno Colaianni) Rickert and Cal (Tara) Rickert; his great-grandchildren, Seven, Aniyah, Jaedyn, Amiyah, Hudson, Jackson, and Emory; many cherished family and friends; and his dog, JoJo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Judith (Orville) Donathon.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Father Kishore Kottana will officiate the funeral service following at 11:00 am. Larry will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice of Mount Vernon or Richland County Humane Society.

A special thank you to the staff of Kingston of Ashland and Gentiva Hospice of Mount Vernon for the excellent care given to Larry.

