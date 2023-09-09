OLIVESBURG — Crestview dominated the Firelands Conference over the past three years, winning consecutive championships in the process.

One gets the feeling other schools in the league are taking out their frustrations on a youthful Cougars bunch this year.

Monroeville’s offense rolled to a 46-34 win at Crestview on Friday night in the conference opener for both schools.

The Eagles moved on top 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, and forged a 24-20 halftime edge. They expanded it to 32-26 heading to the final 12 minutes.

The Cougars were within 39-34 midway through the final period before Monroeville scored the clinching touchdown.

Crestview falls to 1-3 (0-1) and will host Lucas next week.

Monroeville improves to 3-1 (1-0) and travels to South Central on Friday night.