Carmel E. Webb, 78, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Carmel was born on April 19, 1945, in Pineknob, West Virginia, to Prince and Pearl (Dickens) Webb. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Carmel retired from the Cleveland School System. He enjoyed walking and observing the scenery around him and enjoyed collecting his family history. Carmel was a people person and loved talking to others and joking around.

He is survived by his brother, Cledith (Jeanette) Webb of Mansfield; sister, Alberta Crank of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Carmel was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings, Juanita Cook, Maxine Crank Davis, Louella Bryant, Kermit Webb, E. Dallas Webb, and Richard Webb.



Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ferlie Yates officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.

