SHELBY – Firefighting flows through the veins of the Shelby Fire Department’s most recent hire, Calvin Redden.

A 2013 graduate of Plymouth High School, Redden was officially sworn-in on Thursday, and said his first day on duty will be this coming Sunday.

Redden most recently served at the Madison Township Fire Department.

Firefighting in Redden’s DNA

Redden’s great-grandfather was an assistant chief at the Plymouth Fire Department as a volunteer, and his grandfather served time as chief for the same department.

“My dad was also an assistant chief until just recently; he retired a few years ago,” Redden said. “It’s been in my family for generations.”

Spending his childhood in the firehouse was a huge inspiration for Redden, making firefighting feel like the right fit, he said.

Shelby Fire Department Chief Mike Thompson speaks at Redden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Shelby Fire Department Chief Mike Thompson said he believes he’s now served with each generation of the Redden men throughout his career.

“I’m officially old,” Thompson said with a laugh. “We’re happy to have Calvin on board and we wish him a long and prosperous career.”

The ideal candidate

Beginning with volunteer firefighting, Redden furthered his education by earning his professional firefighter certifications, as well as paramedic certifications.

Redden said that he’s also obtained his instructor certification, as well as his inspector certification.

“I believe we found a young man who has all the qualities we are looking for,” Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said. “We’re very excited to welcome (Calvin) Redden into our fire department.”

During the ceremony, Thompson said he thinks Redden is the first person the department has hired who also has a background in police work.

“That’s something new for Shelby Fire,” Thompson said. “We’ve had a lot of new things here in our recent history.”

Redden said he served briefly as an Ohio State Trooper, but decided that wasn’t where he wanted to spend the next 30 years of his career.

He currently still serves as an auxiliary officer in Plymouth in order to keep his commission, he said.

Redden’s second family

Most recently serving as a firefighter for the Madison Township Fire Department, Redden said he will lean on his experience as he gets acquainted with his new station.

“There’s challenges with coming on anywhere new,” he said. “But given that I have some experience already, I feel like it’s going to be an easy transition and I’m excited for it.”

As his first day on duty approaches, Redden is looking forward to bonding with his fellow firefighters.

“You’re with them every third day of the year, so they do become your second family,” Redden said. “So that is a benefit, having more people to have your back and share the similar experiences that you have.”