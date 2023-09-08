BUTLER – Melissa Sparks, a beloved member of the Butler community, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by her family, on September 5, 2023, at the age of 70. Melissa’s life was a beautiful tapestry of love, laughter, and cherished moments, leaving a lasting mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to know her.

Born on January 27, 1953, Melissa was the daughter of Clair Leon & Donna (McCarron) Ernsberger. On September 18, 1976 she married Frederick Sparks and they enjoyed just shy of 47 years together.

Melissa had a passion for tending to her flower garden. Whether it was nurturing impatiens or black-eyed Susans, which seemed to bloom with the same vibrancy as her spirit, Melissa’s garden was a testament to her love for nature’s beauty.

In addition to her gardening talents, Melissa was renowned for her culinary skills. An exceptional baker, her brownies and her French bread were legendary within her circle of family and friends. Melissa’s kitchen was always filled with the comforting aroma of freshly baked goods, and her treats were a symbol of her warm and caring nature.

Melissa was an avid reader and found joy in the pages of cozy mysteries. Her love for literature led her to a fulfilling career at the local library, where she shared her passion for books with the community.

One of Melissa’s most cherished pastimes was thrift shopping, a hobby she wholeheartedly embraced alongside her mother-in-law, twin sister and sisters-in-law. They would spend hours exploring thrift stores, unearthing hidden treasures, and creating lasting memories together.

She is survived by her husband Fred Sparks; daughters Becky Sparks and Kaytee (Shaun) Henry; grandchildren Lily, Parker, Hattie and Meira Henry; siblings Ronald (Loretta) Ernsberger, Leon Ernsberger and identical twin sister Melinda Ernsberger Pierce; brother-in-law James Pierce; cherished sister-in-law Deborah Sparks; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and extended family.

The Sparks family will accept friends Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2-5 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring her life will be held Monday beginning at 11 am. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Melissa’s love for the beauty of nature, the joy of reading, and the warmth of family and friends will continue to inspire all who were fortunate to know her. Her memory will forever bloom in our hearts, just like the flowers she so lovingly tended.

The Sparks family would like to give a special thank you to the many friends, family and neighbors for their outpouring of kindness, love and support for Melissa.

Arrangements are under the care of Snyder Funeral Homes, Bellville, Ohio. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Website: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Melissa-Sparks?obId=28918853#/obituaryInfo