MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s Liederkranz hall became a cultural epicenter of German heritage from Sept. 1–3.

The social club hosted Treffen2023, welcoming heritage clubs and dance teams from across North America.

“For a city our size to host an event like this is very exciting,” said Liederkranz ‘webmeister’ Jacob Hunsinger. “It was a big challenge but our membership rose to the occasion.”

A new city hosts Treffen, meaning “meeting” or “gathering” in German, each year at a Donauschwaben member site. Dance competitions rotate every three years.

Mansfield last hosted Treffen in 2011, which was also a competition year. It also hosted in 2003 and 2007.

“One thing that’s different is my father was president at the Liederkranz for 40 years, and his last Treffen was 2011 because he died in 2012,” Hunsinger said.

“I think he would have been proud of how we executed it this year.”

Treffen2023 included a parade, crafts, games and traditional German food, as well as live music and dance performances. A dance group from Hungary performed for attendees on Friday and Saturday.

“The national organization tries to book those international groups, which is a neat cultural bridge to build that international connection,” Hunsinger said. “We received many compliments from guests throughout the weekend and we were happy to represent Mansfield and our community.”

While 17 organizations attended Treffen2023 in Mansfield, only seven clubs had large enough dance teams to compete. Video of the dance competition is available on demand at WMFD Sports.

The Los Angeles Donauschwaben team took first place.

Attending groups included Philadelphia, Trenton (New Jersey), Rochester (New York), Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland, Akron, Cincinnati and Mansfield. Three groups from Canada — Toronto, Kitchener, and Windsor — also took part in the festivities.

Hunsinger said Mansfield could possibly host Treffen again as early as 2025. Next year’s host city will be St. Louis.

Hunsinger estimated between 1,200 and 1,500 people attended the event, including local Mansfield families.

Destination Mansfield president Lee Tasseff said he was proud of Mansfield Liederkranz for being selected as a host site.

“We’re honored to have a club like the Mansfield Liederkranz in our area that is well-respected by their peers across the country,” he said. “We’re also pleased for the economic impact and opportunity to showcase our area attractions, hotels, and restaurants to groups from across the country.”

The Mansfield Liederkranz Facebook page has additional videos from Treffen2023 and more information about other community events and programs.

“Liederkranz really tries to be a family organization and have activities the whole family can enjoy,” Husinger said.

Liederkranz’s Kinder Kickers soccer program welcomes children ages 3 to 8 each spring and fall for children and grandchildren of Liederkranz members. Information on how to become a member is on the Liederkranz website.