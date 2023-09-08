CRESTLINE — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Crestline Wastewater Treatment Plant will take place on Wednesday, Sept 13 at 1000 Westgate Drive in Crestline.

The rain-or-shine event will begin with a social period at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt will welcome those gathered and introduce guest speakers, including State Rep. Riordan McClain and State Sen. Bill Reineke.

Shovels are scheduled to hit the dirt at 10:15 a.m., and a Q&A session with local media will follow this photo opportunity, with the event concluding at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Other distinguished invitees include: U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, Prime AE Engineering, Village of Crestline administrators and officials, Kirk Brothers Construction, The Crawford Partnership, Crawford and Richland County Commissioners, and Alex Lemus of REC Infrastructure Fund.

“The Village of Crestline is ecstatic to announce the groundbreaking for the wastewater treatment plant project,” said Crestline Village Administrator Corey Spackey.

“This project is several years in the making and thanks to our incredible staff and the decisions of our elected leaders, this near $20-million project will come at no cost to our residents and customers.

“This is made possible by grant funds and a loan that will be paid back through a public-private partnership for a utility scale solar development.”

Pitt said the community is excited about the event.

“We’ve been waiting many years to finally break ground on this two-year project,” Pitt said. “Hopefully this will lead to Crestline’s expansion with new businesses and a lift of EPA sanctions.”

GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones adds, “Anytime one of our municipalities is able to find grant money to update crucial facilities, we are 100% supportive – and we are grateful that the people of Crestline will have stable infrastructure for years to come!”

To learn more about the GCACC, contact Jones via email at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the chamber office at 419-468-7737.