BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s offense continued its assault on the scoreboard, and Bucyrus was on the receiving end Friday night.

The Eagles rolled over the Redmen 56-6 in the Northern 10 opener. C.C. is averaging better than 45 points per game this season.

In this encounter, Micah Thomas ran for a pair of touchdowns (12 and 20 yards) and Trevor Vogt ripped off a 26-yard TD dash as the Eagles broke to a 20-6 first-quarter lead.

Vogt tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Parker Weithman, Connor McMichael tacked on scoring bolts of 7 and 3 yards, and Tyler Smith’s 2-yard TD plunge made it 47-6 at the half.

The second half was played with a running clock.

Joseph Zizzo contributed a 28-yard touchdown run in the third period and Weithman streaked 35 yards for the final score in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (4-0 overall, 1-0 in the N10) outgained Bucyrus 367 to 167 in total yardage, including a 254 to minus-9 advantage on the ground.

Colonel Crawford will host Seneca East on Friday.

The Redmen (0-4, 0-1) will be home against Upper Sandusky.