MANSFIELD – The parking lot of Catalyst Life Services’ New Beginnings Treatment Center became a festival on Thursday.

Community members gathered on the New Beginnings campus with current residents, families and graduates to celebrate National Recovery Month.

Catalyst CEO Laura Montgomery said the nonprofit hosts a recovery month celebration to raise awareness about addiction treatment.

“Recovering from addiction takes great fortitude and perseverance,” she said. “It is about becoming the kind of person that can engage in healthy relationships, and most importantly, a willingness to accept help from others.

“I am proud of those standing here today who have chosen to accept this help who are on this life-changing journey.”

Catalyst executive vice president Elaine Surber said it was “heartwarming” to see prevention specialists, alumni and probation officers gather to “recognize the beauty of recovery.”

“We have Jason Hoover from Substance Abuse Treatment Court in the dunk tank, that’s going to be very popular Jason,” Surber said. “And our own social worker Mackenzie Maxwell.”

Other activities at Catalyst’s second annual “Celebrate Recovery” event included:

Food donated by O’Charley’s Restaurant

Music by Doug Newsome, owner of 419 RideShare

Free Deterra pouches for safe disposal of unused medication provided by the Community Action for Capable Youth

Free Narcan nasal spray and fentanyl test strips from the North Central Ohio Harm Reduction Group

Hygiene bags for New Beginnings residents provided by Fusion Church

A drawing for three free haircuts from 419 Barbershop

A butterfly wings selfie station

Rock garden for people to memorialize loved ones who have died from substance dependency

Yard games, face painting and family activities

Celebration encourages residents in recovery journey

Catalyst withdrawal management therapist Emily Bentley and peer recovery supporter Alicia Youngbird released butterflies on Thursday.

“Every day, our loved ones are challenged,” Bentley said. “We have many people winning the fight and losing the flight.

“Today, we release these butterflies to the loved ones we lost, to hope for new beginnings and to hope for the change and continued growth of our loved ones who are fighting this daily battle.”

Stephen Rock spent four months as a New Beginnings resident last year. He said this year’s Celebrate Recovery event had more attendees and kids’ activities.

“Events like this help people see that we do recover,” he said.

“I personally was on probation about to go to prison after using for 20 years. I spent four months here and it was the best thing that ever happened to me. This place saved my life.”

Loretta Chinn, a counselor’s assistant in New Beginnings’ women’s house, said the staff do as much as they can to support patients.

“We’ve traveled to rehabs in other counties and try to help people get financial support if they need it,” Chinn said.

Chinn was in outpatient treatment in 2018 for her own recovery and earned her peer recovery support certification before starting her current job.

“It’s really helpful having someone with similar experiences help you through your journey,” she said. “You can find that strength and hope all in one place.”

Cody Richards graduated from New Beginnings in 2021 and has been sober for more than two years. He is studying to become a chemical dependency counseling assistant.

“Once you go through it here, a lot of people want to help others as much as they can,” Richards said. “And seeing everyone back here is great to celebrate and uplift our community.”

Where to find help

Catalyst offers detox and withdrawal management treatment services for full-time New Beginnings residents and outpatient clients.

Contact New Beginnings at 419-526-6168. Walk-in hours are from Monday–Thursday from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Additional information about Catatlyst’s addiction services are online.