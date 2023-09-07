MANSFIELD — It may look effortless on stage when nearly 50 local youth perform “The Spongebob Musical” onstage at the Renaissance Theatre this weekend.

But the audience may have no idea the amount of work that goes into making this rollicking youth show come to life on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Rehearsals at the historic theatre under Renaissance Education Manager Dauphne Maloney began in July during the height of summer.

Young people from about 18 different school districts worked to merge their talents into a show that was nominated for 12 Tony Awards when it debuted on Broadway.

As the new school year began, those busy schedules just quickened in the work for a show whose roots go back to the Nickelodeon TV show that debuted in 1999.

Payne Schwartz, who plays Squidward Q. Tentacles, recalled lyrics from the Dolly Parton song classic “9 to 5.”

“I tumble out of bed, stumble in the kitchen (and pour myself a cup of ambition), stretch and try to come to life,” he said with a laugh during an interview this week.

Schwartz, already a local theater veteran despite his age, isn’t complaining, though.

“It goes like school, school, school, grab a snack, go the bathroom and come here,” he said. “I mean, it is really thrilling. I love keeping busy. This is where I thrive. I love that kind of lifestyle,” he said.

SpongeBob The Photo Gallery

“It’s something that brings me joy and I hope it brings other people joy as well,” Schwartz said. “Theater teaches me a lot about myself and also other people. Just being able to share that with an audience is a special moment and that’s the kind of stuff I enjoy.”

In the colorful and rocking musical, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends must rally together when they discover a volcano is threatening to destroy their beloved Bikini Bottom.

With lives hanging in the balance and hope seemingly lost, an unexpected hero rises to the occasion, sending a powerful message about the transformative

power of optimism.

Legendary musicians power “SpongeBob”

Led by Zakari Ramos as SpongeBob SquarePants, the cast also includes Cassandra Kurek, Madison Kearney and Brett Lucas in key roles in the show that is part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series.

Based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg, “The SpongeBob Musical” has a star-studded creative team, with a book by Kyle Jarrow and original songs by Yolanda Adams; Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith; Sara Bareilles; Jonathan Coulton; Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros; The Flaming Lips; Lady A; Cyndi Lauper; John Legend; Panic! At the Disco; Plain White T’s; They Might Be Giants and T.I.

Performers ages 8 to 18 come from a variety of schools, including Ashland, Clear Fork, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Madison, Mansfield, Mansfield Christian, Ontario, Richland School of Academic Arts, Shelby, Kent State University, Wooster and Wynford.

MaKayla Lawrence, who portrays Pearl Krabs, said it’s a great show for kids and adults, featuring musical direction by Brian K. Nabors.

“I just love it’s very fun for little kids to enjoy. There’s also a lot of parts where adults would get it as well, so they would get a laugh out of it. It’s about community and friendship. You learn a lot about valuing people and making sure that everybody that you love is all together and make sure that the town that you love is OK,” Lawrence said.

Like Schwartz, Lawrence is also a stage veteran and enjoys helping younger performers.

“I basically grew up here,” she said, “so I’ve always looked up to my mom doing shows. Now that that little kids to get to look up to me, I remember I was that little girl who looked up at other people. It’s really cool.”

Details about “The SpongeBob Musical”

Tickets for “The SpongeBob Musical” are $15 each and can be purchased at the Renaissance box office, through phone reservations, or online at rentickets.org.

In an initiative to make the show accessible to all, MY Theatre will host a free sensory-friendly performance on Saturday at 1 p.m. for families with individuals with special needs. Those interested in attending this unique event must register for their free tickets at the Renaissance Box Office by calling (419) 522-2726. A limited number of tickets are available for the sensory-friendly performance, and no walk-ups will be accommodated.



About MY Theatre

MY Theatre (Mansfield Youth Theatre) was founded by Renaissance Education Manager Dauphne Maloney. These performances take place in collaboration with the Renaissance and provide an excellent opportunity for students between the ages of 5 and 19 to gain theatre experience in a nurturing environment, as part of a large production.