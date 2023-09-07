MANSFIELD: Lois V. Fischer, 91, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, following an extended illness.

The daughter of Howard and Martha (Marshall) Vierheller, Lois was born, March 8, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and graduated from Swissvale High School in 1950. She continued her education at Westminster College earning her bachelor’s degree in music education in 1954. While at college she met a fellow music major and classmate, Glenn Fischer. The two began dating and were married June 17, 1955.

Lois worked as an elementary and middle school music and english teacher. After pausing her career in education to raise her children, Lois later returned as a substitute teacher for Mansfield City Schools focusing her time teaching special needs and hearing impaired students.

Lois looked forward to celebrating each holiday. A talented cook and baker, for decades she prepared the very best spread. Her one of a kind “Wilma’s Dessert” was a staple at holiday meals and her delicious pies were always made from scratch. She was proud to teach her grandchildren her recipes.

Lois was a 65 year member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a choir member. For 30 years she directed the children’s choir andalso served in the bell choir. She was a member of the AAUW where she assisted with the annual used books sale.

Lois will be remembered for her generosity and unselfishness. She showed kindness to everyone.

Lois is survived her children Geoffrey & Karen Fischer of Mansfield; Robert & Katherine Fischer of Dublin; and Dan & Laura Fischer of Mansfield; grandchildren Katherine Fischer, Matthew Fischer, Lindley and Sam Chesser, Nikolaus Makua, Katherine Fischer and Ryan Book, Cameron and Deanna “Mika” Fischer, Cara and Wesley Sons, Andrew Fischer and his fiancée Mandy Crank, and Rebecca Fischer;great grandchildren Spencer, Eliza, Milo, Rhys, Jude, Emma, Owen, Alex, Lilly, and Ava; along with nieces, nephew and extended family.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn R. Fischer; sisters Cora Ellen Evans, and Jean Riddell.

The Fischer Family will receive friends, Friday, September 8, 2023 from 10 am – 12 pm in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, where her funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.

