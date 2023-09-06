Rose Alice Adamescu passed away Wednesday August 30, 2023 at Wesley Ridge, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21, 1922, Rose was the daughter of Leslie and Till Kimbel. She graduated from Mansfield Madison High School in 1940. Rose was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio, and a member of Christ The King Church, Columbus, Ohio. She participated in the feed the poor program at St. Peter’s and was a member of the Sertoma Club, Catholic Women’s Club, Renew Group, and the Bexley Activity Club. Rose was a passionate volunteer and enjoyed reading, traveling, as well as visiting with friends and family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her uncle Bill Friend, and husband Paul Adamescu. Rose is survived by her children Catherine Adamescu, P. Nick Adamescu (Kathy), Joseph Adamescu, William Adamescu (Karen), Thais Norris, Michael Adamescu, and Phillip Adamescu (Dat). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, September 15, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street, Mansfield, Ohio, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihyfh.com

Funeral Home: Herlihy Funeral Home

Website: www.herlihyfh.com