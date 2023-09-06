Michael R. Ridenour, age 71 resident of Shelby, died Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Born September 10, 1951 in Bellville to Charles and Ilene (Morse) Ridenour he had been a Shelby resident for the last 35 years. Michael graduated from Clearfork High School and was employed with Thermodisc as a supervisor.

Michael enjoyed going to races, walking his dog Cooper, visiting with his grandchildren, and golfing.

He is survived be his wife, Linda Sue Ridenour whom he married on October 19, 1979; children, Michael Ridenour Jr., Shelley (Shawn) Hunt, and Cody (Destinee) Ridenour; grandchildren, Akiko Ridenour, Paige Henderson, Taylor Fannin, and Kayla Ray; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Jayce, Paislee, Novah, Azoriah, and Airanna; siblings, Gail (Bill) Kershner, and Ed (Cynthia) Ridenour; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter Cheyenne Ray.

A celebration of life dinner will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM at the D/L/X Dan Lew Exchange (the old Reeds building) on 28 North Main Street Mansfield, Ohio 44902.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave. W. Mansfield, OH 44906.

The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

