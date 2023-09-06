MANSFIELD — The Fab Four & More Fest returns to downtown Mansfield this fall on Saturday, Sept. 16.

This day long downtown event will feature four of downtown’s most popular experiences all held on the same day with much more.

The Fab Four & More Fest will feature ManAfest formerly known as the Mansfield Arts & Cultural Festival in Central Park, Touch a Truck in the Carrousel District, Oktoberfest in the Brickyard, and the fall Secret City Tour all over downtown.

The Mansfield Arts Festival, now known as ManAfest, is an annual celebration of the arts in Richland County and showcases local artists and their wonderful talent.

ManAfest is entering its fifth year of bringing amazing art, great music, and some of the most amazing food trucks to our local community.

A family-friendly event, we have something for everyone including art installations by local artists, a Kid Zone provided by our YMCA and Public Library.

This year we have also added Film Trailer Screenings to showcase our local Film Community and a fashion show. This year the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Touch a Truck is the Richland Carrousel Park’s annual event where kids get a chance to interact with some of the coolest transportation vehicles around.

Free for young and old, have fun sitting in the driver’s seat, honk the horns, blow the sirens, and ride in the Shriners Mini Cars. Carrousel rides are FREE all day, thanks to First Energy for their donation.

It’s Kilts vs. Lederhosen at the Phoenix Brewing Company annual Oktoberfest.

Join us in the beer garden from noon until 10 p.m. for live music, German & Irish Food, Stein hoist competition, Irish Bowling, and of course, fresh hand-crafted beer.

Kilts and Lederhosen not required but appreciated. PROST! SLAINTE!

Secret City Tour

The fall Secret City Tour is the second and final tour of the year for this DMI signature self guided tour. Explore historic downtown buildings and architectural gems. Photography welcome.

In addition to these great four events, the downtown is rich with shopping, dining, and exploring options to make a full day of it in downtown Mansfield.

Events are part of DMI’s ongoing mission to support and grow entrepreneurship in downtown Mansfield.

For 30 years, DMI’s mission has been to stimulate economic development, improve the appearance and create a positive image of the downtown as a desirable place to work, live, visit, shop and invest.

For more information, please contact info@downtownmansfield.com or call 419-522-0099.