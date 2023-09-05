SHELBY – No seat was left unfilled inside of Shelby City Council Chambers on Tuesday night as members of Shelby First Presbyterian Church gathered to acknowledge the church’s bicentennial.

First Presbyterian Church, 24 N. Gamble St., will celebrate 200 years of ministry Sept. 17 at 11:15 a.m.

Rev. James Robinson spoke before council and those in attendance, reflecting on the congregation’s early beginnings.

“It all started 200 years ago when five folks gathered together in a cabin out on Taylor Corners, discussing the crops and politics of their time,” Robinson said.

“They decided, before they parted, that they were going to start a church, as there wasn’t one in the area,” he said.

Reverend James Robinson speaks to members of Shelby City council Tuesday.

Robinson, joined by several members of his congregation, said he’s proud of the history of the church, and looks forward to the future.

“We’ve been here for 200 years and we’re so proud of that time,” he said. “We look forward to serving Shelby in any way that we can going forward.”

The church has served the community during several times of need, including the tornado which struck the city in 2019.

“During the tornado we were there, raising over $37,000 to give to the community,” Robinson said. “We provided free meals during the outbreak of the pandemic.”

Shelby City Council passed a resolution to recognize and honor Shelby’s First Presbyterian Church on the occasion of its bicentennial.

“I want council and Shelby to know as we celebrate our 200 years, it’s important to us to continue to serve this community,” he said. “With all of our heart, with all of our soul, mind, and strength.”

Also on City Council’s agenda:

– proclaimed September 2023 as Recovery Month in Shelby, Ohio.

– proclaimed September 21 as Sally Maier Day in the City of Shelby, in recognition of Maier’s 95th birthday.

– confirmed the appointment of Jennifer Frazier as the director of environmental health – registered sanitarian.

– gave the first reading of an ordinance which would name the sugar maple as the city’s official tree.