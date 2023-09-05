VERMILLION TOWNSHIP — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have charged a Wooster man with operating under the influence, his seventh arrest, having been previously convicted six times.

Olus R. Lehman, was arrested after he was stopped for a speed violation at approximately 8:07 p.m. on Sunday night in Ashland County, according to the Patrol.

Lehman was stopped on U.S. 30 westbound near State Route 60 in Vermillion Township, the Patrol stated.

He is scheduled to appear in Ashland Municipal Court on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.