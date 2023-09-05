Linda Joanne Brawner, 66, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Linda was born in Willoughby, Ohio. She was the daughter of Alfred and Edith (Keitel) Werman. A loving mother and devoted grandmother, Linda loved her grandchildren dearly. Linda loved spending time with her only daughter, Kelly. Her faith was of the utmost importance to Linda, and she loved attending church. Caring and giving she was ready and willing to help others when she could, making Community Outreach at her church very important to her. Linda delighted in capturing her life experiences and her faith in writing. She was a talented writer. As a cheery person, Linda loved wearing red as she felt it brought cheer and her favorite color was green. Keeping busy Linda enjoyed sewing, embroidery, reading, canning, flowers, being outdoors, cats and of course chocolate. Linda would always shop for a bargain, never wanting to pay full price for anything.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Steve) Shopbell; her grandchildren, Cameron, Bryce, Eli, Liam and Lillian; her siblings, Louise (Bob) Schlemo and Helen Cermak; nieces, Kris (Brian) Graziano and April (Danny) Kent; nephews, David (Betsy) Facemyer and Mike Wood; sister-in-law, Patricia Cluts; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Lee Brawner; and her brother, David Werman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 starting at 4:00 pm at Mansfield Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1040 W. Cook Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Linda to the church.

