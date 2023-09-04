MANSFIELD — The Hit King is coming to town.

Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball League hits leader, will be in Mansfield on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Westbrook Country Club.

This is a fundraiser for the Ontario baseball team, which is planning to travel to Myrtle Beach for games prior to their spring season.

Single tickets are $150 each. VIP tables are available and include eight tickets plus a meet-and-greet photo/autograph session.

There are a pair of $2,000 tables, four $2,500 tables and two $3,500 tables (front row) available.

Tickets are limited. Any questions can be directed to Jerry Holden at Jerry@THABrands.com or Pete Dzugan at PDzugan.pti@gmail.com.

Tickets can be purchased using the QR Code below.

The Hit King had one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport. Rose won three World Series championships, two with the Cincinnati Reds and one with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He played in 17 All-Star games at an unequaled five positions. Rose was the 1973 National League Most Valuable Player and the leadoff hitter for the 1975 and 1976 Cincinnati Reds, considered by many to be the greatest team in baseball history.

Rose retired after 25 years as a player with 4,256 hits, most of any player at the Major League level, and with a .303 batting average.