MANSFIELD – A survey from the Association of American Educators found teachers spend an average of $673 out-of-pocket each year on their classrooms.

Kim Riggenbach spent more than $1,000 this year. This wasn’t for her own classroom, however, but to help offset the cost of supplies for teachers around central Ohio.

“My daughter teaches 3rd grade at Stingel Elementary and I couldn’t believe how much she spent on supplies,” Riggenbach said. “They’ll get a stipend but it usually doesn’t go far enough.”

The Thirty-One Gifts independent director wanted to stock work bags with supplies including glue sticks, highlighters, craft supplies and classroom essentials. She started this project around 2016 using the commission from gift sales to buy supplies.

“It started out small with just one company sponsor, but now I have three,” she said. “That’s helped me buy more than $1,000 worth of school supplies for this year.”

2023 is Riggenbach’s largest year yet, with nearly 300 bags. Bo Lacey Construction, McCready Interiors Norwalk and the Monica family each sponsored schools this year.

“I let them pick the school or the district they want to sponsor and how much money per bag they want to spend,” the Mansfield native said. “And the teachers can pick the print of the bag they like.”

Bo Lacey Construction sponsored 70 bags for the South Central School District in Greenwich two years ago and chose Circleville City School District this year.

“Kevin [Lacey] is expanding his business and wanted to give back to those communities,” Riggenbach said. “Bo Lacey Construction bought 175 bags for Circleville.”

‘It makes my heart so happy’

Riggenbach uses the commission she would have gotten from Thirty-One bag sales to purchase school supplies and labels to put the bags together.

“Even though the business’ support is so generous, I usually go over that commission number because it makes my heart so happy,” she said. “And I did my daughter’s grade at Stingel myself.”

McCready Interiors sponsored 50 bags for Lexington’s Central and Western elementary schools.

Julie McCready said this is the first year her business has sponsored this project. Owners Tom and Julie McCready chose Lexington schools because they are both graduates of the district.

“I also taught at Eastern Elementary for 20 years,” Julie said. “This is just such a great project and we were happy to support Kim and give back to our community.

“I know what it’s like for teachers to put so much work and money into their classrooms, so hopefully Kim’s work makes the school year a little easier.”

The Monica family, who owns local McDonald’s franchises, sponsored more than 50 bags for John Sherman Elementary.

Riggenbach said she calls the schools in advance to find out how many classrooms they have to make sure she has a bag for everyone.

“I really appreciate the businesses for doing this,” she said. “A lot of them are small independent businesses that just want to give back.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the project next year can follow Riggenbach’s Facebook page.