ASHLAND — Ashland Police are seeking the community’s help in apprehending a break-in suspect after an incident that took place early Monday morning.

According to a press release from Ashland Police, at approximately 4:17 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Bill Harris Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Ashland.

The alarm led officers to discover the business had been broken into.

“Sgt. (Lee) Eggeman located an occupied dark-colored Honda CRV at a residence on Baney Road, south of the dealership,” stated police chief David Lay. “When he stopped the Honda, two suspects got out and were ultimately taken into custody.”

Authorities say the driver of the Honda fled, leading police on a high-speed pursuit into Ashland County. The pursuit ended after the Honda returned to the city, where a sheriff’s deputy was able to deploy spike strips.

According to Police, the Honda crashed on U.S. 42 between South Davis Road and East Main Street where two more suspects fled on foot. With the help of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol of Ashland, and Richland County, officers were able to establish a perimeter.

At approximately 6:46 a.m., a third suspect was taken into custody near Country Club Lane, the press release stated.

At this time, there is no description of the remaining suspect. Police extensively searched the area, using a canine, drones, and a helicopter.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, or has non-emergency information can contact Ashland Police at 419-289-1911.