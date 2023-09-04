FREDERICKTOWN — There might not be anything new at the 46th annual Fredericktown Tomato Show, but it features lots of activities back by popular demand.

The 2023 festival officially kicks off Wednesday evening with an opening ceremony at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Little Miss Tomato competition.

“We have our concessions and rides. We have lots to pick from food-wise,” Tomato Show Board President Cale Grubb said. “We’ve got a great lineup for entertainment.”

Friday’s headline entertainment includes the Preston Cooper Band. Saturday highlights Jess Kellie Adams.

“Our arts and crafts are Friday and Saturday on the square, and Saturday is our plate auction. That’s our biggest fundraiser,” Grubb said.

Parade theme

The 2023 theme is “Sweet Home Fredericktown.” The plate auction carries out that theme with the image of Bonhomie Acres’ 1964 sugar house.

The flower show also reflects the theme with categories such as Kokosing Park Splash Pad and J.B. Foote.

And, of course, the ever-popular parade will feature floats depicting the theme.

Parade marshal Ann Ullman is a lifelong resident of Fredericktown, except for one year spent in Mount Vernon. She and her husband, Larry, moved back to Fredericktown so that their children could be in the Fredericktown school district.

“We travel a lot,” she said. “It’s nice to visit other places, but there’s no place like Fredericktown. It’s home.”

Ullman likened the parade theme to the sitcom “Cheers,” where “everybody knows your name.”

“Sweet Home Fredericktown — It’s just great to come home,” she said.

Ullman has been — and still is — extremely involved with the tomato show. For 32 years, she emceed the Little Miss Tomato pageant.

She also introduced the baby crawling contest, always a crowd favorite.

Her involvement also extends to the community at large. The Junior Olympics program, track and field and volleyball coach, school aide, Pelotonia volunteer, and choreographer for the Knox County Junior Miss Pageant are some of the many hats she has worn over the years.

“I was really dumbfounded. It’s not something I thought I would be chosen for,” she said of being named parade marshal. “It’s nice to be recognized for the stuff you do, but I never thought that of myself. I was just living my life.”

As founder of the event, it is no surprise that one of Ullman’s favorite tomato show activities is the baby crawling contest.

“And I always enjoyed interviewing Little Miss Tomato,” she said. “But it’s seeing people you have not seen in quite a while.”

You will find Ullman spending time with family members, several of whom will make the trip home for the show. You will also find her volunteering at the police information table and playing Bingo to support the fire department.

“And eating fair food,” she added.

Following is a listing of the 2023 events. Visit the Fredericktown Tomato Show website for more information.

Wednesday

2 – 6 p.m. Enter Fresh Vegetables, Canned Goods, Baked Goods, Tomatos & Tomato Products – Tent Main & College Street (Fredericktown School District residents only)

5 p.m. Register for Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull – 4 & 5-year-olds – Main Stage Area

5:30 p.m. Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull – 4 & 5-year-olds – Main Stage Area

5:30 p.m. Mid Ohio Karate 4Kids – Square on the grass

6 – 10 p.m. Main Street Free Press Museum – Tours and Demonstration

6:15 p.m. Judging of Baked Goods, Canned Goods and Tomato Products

6:15 p.m. OFFICIAL OPENING with the Fredericktown Marching Scarlet and Grey – Main Stage Area

7 p.m. Little Miss Tomato Contest (6-year-olds) – Main Stage

7:30 p.m. Kids’ prize drawing – Hospitality Tent

7:30 p.m. Musical Entertainment by Cornerstone Community Church Praise Team – Gazebo

9 p.m. Cash Drawing – Hospitality Tent

Thursday

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enter Flowers – Masonic Lodge

1 p.m. Judging of Vegetables & Tomato Classes

2 p.m. Flower Judging

5 p.m. Register for Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull – 6 and 7-year-olds – Main Stage Area

5:30 p.m. Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull – 6 and 7-year-olds – Main Stage Area

6 p.m. Register for Kid’s and Critters Parade – Parking Lot on Square

6:15 p.m. Judging for Kids’ and Critters’ Parade

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Main Street Free Press Museum – Tours and Demonstration

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Royal Princess Party – Main Stage and Square

6:30 p.m. Kids’ and Critters’ Parade – Starting at the Parking Lot on the Square then down Main Street to the Main Stage area – OPEN TO THE WORLD!!

7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street Free Press Museum Program at First Baptist Church

7:30 p.m. Kids’ Prize Drawing – Hospitality Tent

7:30 p.m. Musical Entertainment by Side Effects – Gazebo

7:30 p.m. Musical Entertainment by Project Round Table – Main Stage

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Main Street Free Press Museum – Tours and Demonstration

9 p.m. Cash Drawing – Hospitality Tent

Friday

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Arts, Crafts, Antiques and Collectibles Sale – on the square

4 p.m. – 10 p.m Jungle Island Zoo – Square Parking Lot

5 p.m. Register for Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull – 8 & 9-year-olds – Main Stage Area

5:30 p.m. Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull – 8 & 9-year-olds – Main Stage Area

5:30 p.m. Register for Baby Crawl – Park National Bank

6 p.m. Baby Crawling Contest – Main Stage Area

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Main Street Free Press Museum – Tours and Demonstration

7:30 p.m. Kids’ Prize drawing – Hospitality Tent

8 p.m. Musical Entertainment by Preston Cooper – Main Stage

10 p.m. Cash Drawing – Hospitality Tent

Saturday

7:30 a.m. Register for 5K/5 Mile Run – Fredericktown School Board Office

9 a.m. 5K/5 Mile Run – Fredericktown School Board Office Area – 117 Columbus Road

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Arts, Crafts, Antiques and Collectibles sale on the square

12:30 p.m. Fredericktown Chevrolet’s Parade – “Sweet Home Fredericktown”

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Register for the Cornhole Toss – Gazebo

2 p.m. – 9 p.m. Main Street Free Press Museum – Tours and Demonstration

3 p.m. Cornhole Toss – Parking Lot on the Square

3 p.m. Register for Pedal Tractor Pull – 10-12 year-olds – Main Stage Area

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Pick up Flowers

3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Pick up prize money at the Tomato Show Office – West College Street

3:30 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull – 10 – 12-year-olds – Main Stage Area

4 p.m. Exhibits Close

4 p.m. Register for Big Wheel Races – front of the old feed mill

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Pick up Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Tomatoes, Tomato Products, Fresh Vegetables, and Photography

4:30 p.m. Big Wheel Races – front of old feed mill

5 p.m. Register for Bathtub Races – front of the old feed mill

5:30 p.m. Bathtub Races – front of old feed mill

7:30 p.m. Limited Edition Plate Auction – Main Stage Area

7:30 p.m. Kids’ Prize Drawing – Hospitality Tent

8 p.m. Musical Entertainment by Jess Kellie Adams – Main Stage

8 p.m. Cash Drawing – Hospitality Tent

10 p.m. Cash Drawing – Hospitality Tent

Sunday

9 a.m. CLEAN-UP – ALL ARE WELCOME!!!