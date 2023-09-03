It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rose “Tootsie” Dolores Hess, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, who left us on August 28, 2023, at the age of 94.

Rose was born on March 15, 1929 in Mansfield to the late Antonio and Mary Romano. She graduated from St. Peter’s High School valedictorian in 1937. Rose was married to the late, Alfred Clark Hess. Together they raised a son and enjoyed life with friends and family in Mansfield til his death in 2019. Since then, she has been a resident of Tampa, Florida. Rose was an avid Italian cook who experienced many happy days sharing food with family and friends. All who knew her will remember her laugh and love of life.

Rose is survived by her son Dr. Alfred Vincent Hess and her daughter in law Nancy Lyn Zielfelder Hess. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: William C. (Taylor) Hess, Allyssa L. (Robert) Carney, Abigail Rose (Mathew) Dowell, and Alfred Vincent Hess II. In her final years in Tampa, she was also able to enjoy her seven great grandchildren: Carlyle and Hayes Hess, Emory and Monroe Dowell, William, Sophie and Lily Carney.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1:00pm. Friends may visit one hour prior to the Mass. Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Oasis of Tampa Bay oasisopportunities.org or The New Store of Mansfield thenewstore.org.

