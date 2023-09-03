MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.

U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have daily lane closures for a major rehabilitation project.

FINAL IMPACTS

Crews are wrapping up final project items that will have little to no impacts to traffic. Short, intermittent lane closures will be utilized when absolutely necessary. There should be very minimal impacts to traffic.

Estimated completion: August 2023

State Route 603 ditch enclosure – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 603, between SR 96 and SR 545, will close Tuesday, September 5 for a ditch enclosure project. The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 603 to SR 545, north on SR 545 to SR 96, west on SR 96 to SR 603, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, September 15, 2023

