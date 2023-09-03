Joan Ann Shoemaker, 66, of Galion, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Born October 15, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of Thomas Joyce.

Joan was a very compassionate person. She worked for many nonprofit organizations including United Way and Catholic Charities among others and loved hearing the success stories of the people she helped. She always thought of everyone else before herself. She loved all animals, the daily calls from her children which she expected, cooking out and having everyone around resulting in a packed house. Her family meant everything to her, never having favorites and one of her greatest enjoyments was baking cookies with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Shoemaker; her children, Tom (Shannon) Mogan, Ralph (Tammy) Mogan and Stephanie (Tye Hollins) Mogan; her grandchildren, Becky, Amanda, Thomas, Jaysen, Meredith, Jacob, Kiara, Brayden, Allyson, Carter, Emma, Elizabeth, Christopher and Xavier.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario is honored to serve the family.

