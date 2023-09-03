BUCYRUS — For Dennis and Alice Teynor, giving back to their community is about more than a fuzzy feeling. It’s simply a way of life.

“We don’t do it for recognition at all, we do it because we love our community,” Alice said. “It needs done. Someone has to step up and do it.”

“Besides, neither one of us likes to sit around,” Dennis added. “We like to keep busy.”

Dennis and Alice were honored for their efforts Wednesday by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging (AAA5). The Bucyrus couple received this year’s Outstanding Senior Citizen award for Crawford County.

As a young man, Dennis served not only his community, but his country in the U.S. Navy. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 181. He’s currently the post’s finance officer.

Alice is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and has helped the group raise more than $40,000 in support of veterans service programs. She worked for the Crawford County Board of Elections from 1988 to 2007.

After that, she served in the Secretary of State’s Office for two years as a regional liaison.

Now retired, the Teynors regularly cook meals for community fundraisers. It’s something they’ve done together for over twenty years.

“Next week they’ll be at the Legion cooking chicken,” Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser said.

“A couple weeks after that, they’ll be at the church festival cooking chicken. In October, they’ll be at our Spooktackular event grilling easily a thousand hot dogs.”

Dennis, a bricklayer by trade, said he likes people and enjoys feeding them and making them happy.

Reser said he’s often consulted Dennis over the years.

“Denny is one of those guys that mentors you,” Reser said. “When Denny talks, I listen. I always hate it when he goes to Florida in the winter.”

The Teynors said they were humbled to receive the award.

“The thing that bothers me about this is, I don’t consider myself old,” Dennis said. “I don’t want to slow down. I want to keep going as long as the good Lord will let me.”

The AAA5 presents nine awards each year, recognizing one person or couple from each county in its service area. The agency selected award winners based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after age 60.

“In a world that constantly evolves, these remarkable individuals have remained pillars of strength, showing us that age is not merely a number, but a testament to the experience, the challenges and triumphs that shape all of us,” said Duanna Patton, CEO of AAA5.

Third Street Family Health Services receives community service award

Third Street Family Health Services received the AAA5’s community service award. CEO Peggy Anderson accepted the award and congratulated all the senior citizen honorees.

“It’s folks like you that start organizations like Third Street,” she said. “About 30 years ago that were community members that realized there was a gap in health care. It’s folks like you that make the community better and we couldn’t do this if it weren’t for you.”

Peggy Anderson, CEO of Third Street Family Health Services, accepts an award from the Area Agency on Aging.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the service that the whole 210 member team does every day to serve the community.”

Anderson also thanked the AAA5 for their partnership. Third Street staffs and operates the Hawkins Medical Center, which is located inside the agency’s Park Avenue West building.

“Being a partner organization, we don’t do it alone,” Anderson said.

Other honorees hailed from across north central Ohio

The rest of the honorees included:

Bob “Buck” Frazier of Ashland County. Frazier is a Vietnam veteran and active member of Christ Community Evangelical Free Church. Frazier has been the lead laborer for his church’s remodeling project and plays bass guitar for the worship band.

Frazier is also part of the “helping hands” ministry, which provides home repairs for senior citizens who can’t afford them. He also helps out his neighbors by mowing lawns.

William “Bill” Danuloff of Richland County. Danuloff was an eight year member of the AAA5 Foundation and helped facilitate the development of its Hawkins Corner facility.

Joyce Ditz of Huron County, founder of Love Your Neighbor Norwalk, which brings residents together to talk about problems in their community and brainstorm solutions. Ditz became a deacon at her church, First Presbyterian, at the age of 83.

Sherry Williams of Knox County, retired president and CEO of Prevent Blindness Ohio. Williams continues to advocate for seniors through Prevent Blindness and serves on the Mental Health and Recovery Board for Licking and Knox Counties.

Fred & Margie Saull of Marion County. Both are retired educators who remain active in their community. Margie is the organizer of Honor Flight at Home, which recognizes veterans who cannot physically travel to Washington D.C. for an Honor Flight trip.

Raymond Dietz of Morrow County. Dietz was honored posthumously for his service to the community and its veterans. Dietz was involved in local fire services for more than 40 years. He was chief for the Braceville Fire Department for more than 20 years.

Dietz was a member of the American Legion Post 710, where he served as post commander for 10 years. He was also on the board of Seniors on Center in Mount Gilead.

Leonard Skonecki of Seneca County. Skonecki was a longtime local news reporter in Fostoria, where he wrote positive human interest stories and profiles on local veterans.

Skonecki volunteers with his local historical society, hosts a book club and places American flags at the graves of local veterans every May.

Marilyn Baughman of Wyandot County, who attended the event in a sash and tiara. Baughman is a social butterfly and active member of her local senior center.

She has volunteered for a variety of organizations in her community, including the local board of elections. Baughman has volunteered at her local hospital since 2007.