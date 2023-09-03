Dale Willard Hoffer, 88, of Crestline, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Galion Avita Hospital surrounded by family after a sudden illness.

Dale was born in Fredericktown on May 22, 1935, to the late Frederick Hoffer and Helen (Grubaugh) Hoffer-Climes.

Dale was married to Josephine (Tesso) Hoffer for 41 years until her passing. In 2006, Dale would marry Sandra (Baldy) Hoffer.

Dale served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. for 8 years. After his time in the service, he would work as a tool and die maker for GM for 37 years. Dale also worked for Jackson Twp. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galion, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In Dale’s free time, he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his children: Teresa (Fred) Foster, James (Michelle) Hoffer and Christopher (Sue) Hoffer; his sister: Ellen Troutman; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers: Charles Hoffer, Glen Hoffer, and Carl Hoffer.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 223 W. Main St. Crestline. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:00am with Father Jeff Smith officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Crestline.

Memorial contribution can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Those wishing to share a memory of Dale or send condolences to the Hoffer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline is honored to serve the family of Dale Willard Hoffer.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline

Website: www.masfh.com