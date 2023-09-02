ONTARIO — Bodpegn Miller spread the wealth Friday night at Copeland Field.

Miller, Ontario’s junior quarterback, completed passes to nine different receivers as the Warriors thundered to a 38-0 win over Madison.

Miller tossed a pair of first-half touchdowns and ran for another score as the Warriors (3-0) opened a 31-0 halftime lead. He threw his third TD pass late in the third quarter before taking a seat for good midway through the fourth.

“It’s definitely good (to have so many weapons). I can trust multiple guys,” Miller said. “We make sure we work on that connection in practice and whenever we have the chance.”

Trey Booker gave the Warriors a quick 3-0 when he booted a 26-yard field goal with 7:58 to play in the first quarter. Less than three minutes later, Miller hooked up with Peyton Dzugan on a 28-yard scoring strike and Ontario led 10-0.

Miller scored on a 10-yard run early in the second before Chase Studer plowed in from 3 yards out with 5:034 to play n the second. Miller connected with tight end Dylan Floyd on a 15-yard TD pass just 33 seconds before halftime to make it 31-0.

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys who can play,” Ontario coach Aaron Eckert said. “We’ve got guys we’d love to get more touches to and more carries to.

“Tonight we did a pretty good job of dispersing the ball. It’s good for those guys to get involved.”

The entire second half was played with a running clock because of the 30-point differential. Ontario’s final score came when Miller tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Jon Mahon with 4:29 left in the third quarter.

Miller completed 16-of-24 passes for 192 yards and rushed for 45 yards. Floyd had five catches for 60 yards. Studer led the way on the ground with 72 rushing yards.

Madison (0-3) was shut out for the second straight week. The Rams managed just 115 yards of offense.

“Offensively, we’re just not giving our defense any chance whatsoever,” Madison coach Brent Besancon said. “We have no consistency.”

Freshman quarterback Drew Brooks came on in relief of Cameron Kuhn in the second half and rushed for a team-best 29 yards.

Meanwhile, the Warriors scored on every possession before running out the clock in the fourth quarter. The Warriors didn’t punt all evening.

“There were times that we had them in third-and-five or third-and-eight and they would run a simple screen or a sweep,” Besancon said. “We’ve got to tackle.”

Ontario is 3-0 for a second year in a row. The Warriors opened the 2022 season with three straight wins before dropping four in a row to open Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

“Last year we won three pretty close games to get to 3-0,” Eckert said. “Last year, the next couple games didn’t go our way.

“At the end of the davit’s about showing up tomorrow and learning from tonight and then on Monday getting better.”