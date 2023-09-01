NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s Trevor Vogt ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 77 yards and another score, and returned a kickoff for a TD to lead the Eagles past East Knox 49-15.

Vogt returned the opening kick for a 75-yard touchdown and a 7-0 C.C. lead. Moments later he added a 43-yard TD bolt and it was 14-0.

Col. Crawford’s Trevor Vogt looks for yardage against East Knox

East Knox’s Jax Lester (11) breaks free from Colonel Crawford’s Lane Rike (69) as he scrambles towards the sidelines Friday night in the first half at Colonel Crawford High School.

Colonel Crawford’s Connor McMichael (21) celebrates his touchdown run against East Knox with the Colonel Crawford’s student section Friday night at Colonel Crawford High School.











East Knox at Col. Crawford 2













E. Knox at Col. Crawford 3

East Knox – Col. Crawford 1













































































Blake Elliot’s 2-yard plunge bulled the Bulldogs (1-2) to within 14-7, but Vogt hit Connor McMichael on a 57-yard touchdown pass to forge a 21-7 score at the end of the first quarter.

McMichael’s 18-yard scoring scamper staked the Eagles (3-0) to a 28-7 margin at intermission.

Vogt posted a 25-yard TD run and Micah Thomas scored from 18 yards out to begin the running clock with a 42-7 advantage heading to the final stanza.

Thomas found the end zone again on a 14-yard sprint to make it 49-7.

East Knox had a final salvo when Luke Holsinger hit paydirt from 18 yards and the two-point conversion finished the scoring.

Thomas ran for 118 yards for the Eagles.

The Eagles had a 368-241 edge in total yards. C.C. dominated the game with 291 yards rushing.

The Bulldogs finished with 111 yards rushing.

East Knox will host Centerburg on Friday night.

Colonel Crawford is home to Bucyrus next week.

In recent action on Aug. 19, East Knox faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Colonel Crawford took on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale on Aug. 19 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

