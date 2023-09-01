MANSFIELD — August’s property transfers included the sale of Glenview Estates townhomes in Ontario.
Apple Lake LLC, managed by Trident Group Partners in Missouri, bought two parcels for $8 million.
The townhomes community includes 10 buildings and 70 units. Glenview Estates Ltd. had owned the land since 2006, according to the Richland County Auditor’s Office. Apple Lake LLC now owns the land and buildings.
The buildings included in the sale were 99–263 Glenview Drive.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
597 Brae Burn Road; Vincent A. Malaska and Susan A. Malaska to Beverlee J. Bronson and Gary L. Bronson; $270,000
437 Shepard Road; Tamara Gray to Bulldog Capital LLC; $115,500
22 Lexington Ave; Stephen M. Shoup, Kingkarn Shoup and Kenneth Haring to Zhong and Yan LLC; $87,000
2130 Whippoorwill Lane; Joseph T. Dingess, trustee of The Dingess Preservation Trust, to Phillip A. Immesoete; $189,900
19 Hoffman Ave; LAJI Properties of Mansfield to Sharon Keiser; $47,900
133 Vennum Ave; Jeffrey Salser and Lauren Smith to Nicholas Chase; $5,000
393 Grandridge Ave; AKP Properties of Ohio to Dakota L. Johnson and Serenity P. Johnson; $145,000
1211 W. Cook Road; Lisa L. Kegley to Sabrina Simms and Michael Dean Simms; $255,000
211 Crestline Ave; Jessica Marie Ohl to Taylor D. Groscost; $10,000
1582 Bridgewater Way South; J. Todd Sipe and Becky A. Sipe to Billie Jo Mahek; $360,000
391 Fourth Ave; Matthew R. Belcher and Chelse R. Belcher to Bradley W. Hursey; $500
20 Dunbilt Court; Matthew A. Thayer and Kelly J. Thayer to Paul McLaughlin; $18,000
387 Second Ave; Carol L. Shrewsberry to Richland Home Buyers; $42,000
93 Glenwood Blvd; Joshua R. Werner to Katelyn E. Freels and Todd R. Miller; $142,000
247 Ohio St; Adam L. Galley to JNS Group LLC; $53,000
83 Mendota St; Denise Powell to Robin and Bryon Slayton; $15,000
306 Dale Ave; James Henry Windham Jr. to Cherryfield Properties LLC; $46,000
117 W. Temple Ct; Roxie Gordon to RCHB 4 LLC; $21,000
620 & 622 Russell Road; Angela Schaad and David Schaad to Jonah David Albert; $176,000
802 Yake Drive; Raymond W. Keller and Trudi H. Keller to Ryan D. Aker and Erin L. Wolford; $249,900
642 Newman St; Andy Troyer to Get It Done Hauling and Property Management; $4,500
325 Taylor Road; Victoria Vanburen to Kennedi McClain and Dakotah McClain; $136,000
1627 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders LLC to Gary D. Crawford and Pamela J. Crawford; $286,690
231 E. Longview Ave; Kyle A. Lewis to Veronica R. Hall and Travis A. Hall; $48,598
487 King St; Richland Home Buyers to Ignacio Gaytan; $11,000
523 S. Main St; Charles H. Rice to VBF Property Management; $70,000
675 Hillgrove Ave; David George Cress to Henricias Crusoe and Cheryl L. Crusoe; $135,096
907 E. Linden Circle; Sell It Your Way to Cirilo Martinez and Maria De Los Angeles Hernandez; $230,000
102 S. Main St; Michael L. Woogerd to Summit Laserwash LLC; $130,000
461 Agale Ave; Haydn A. Keck and Kinsey Keck to Anthony Carmel and Jennifer Carmel; $145,000
332 Hanna Road; Terry Brown to Evan S. Benedict; $15,000
444 Dale Ave; JRM Properties of Mansfield to Steve Hobart; $110,000
192 Luther Place; John A. Voelp and Nancy A. Voelp to Joshua Tuttle; $20,000
87 Leppo Lane; Tyler Ruge to Ryan Gerace; $139,900
355 Altamont Ave; Charles Henry Davis and Paulina Del Rocio Tello to Justin M. Emery; $134,900
1141 Lexington Ave; Mark R. Stallsmith and Karen S. Stallsmith to Richland Home Buyers; $50,000
1087 W. Cook Road; George Bryan Mullins, executor of the estate of Rosanne Forrest, to Calvin T. Lavigne and Robin G. Lavigne; $155,000
1522 Cape Cod Drive; Betty Korol to Kristine L. Bechtel; $274,900
70 Greenwood Ave; WIP Properties to Matney Property Development; $41,000
309 E. 2nd St; Mansfield Homes to D & D Emulsions Inc; $60,000
956 Paxford Place; William M. Mumea and Abigail K. Mumea to Megan R. Spangler; $140,000
370 Wood St; Mary Anne DiAlesandro to Ronja Jenkins; $90,000
292 Stadium St; AJI Properties of Mansfield to Alexus B. Amick; $31,000
68 Grasmere Ave; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7 to Thomas Mathews and Roxanne Mathews; $48,100
156 Halcyon Drive; Jonah David Albert to Jennifer S. Bond Ramos; $229,000
580 Park Ave. East; Kent E. Morrison and Joseph G. Morrison to Hector Cruz Diaz; $45,000
406 Brenda Drive; Robert H. Milum Jr. and Sondra L. Milum to RXPlus Renovate LLC; $96,998
715 and 723 N. Trimble Road; Donald L. Walter to Vandan 1 LLC; $74,900
230 Whippoorwill Lane; William A. Rathburn to Sylvia M. Rathburn; $130,000
1218 and 1230 Caldwell Ave; Rickie Dwayne Miller to MTHR Limited; $45,000
365 Dale Ave; Jacob M.J. Walker to Cherryfield Properties; $90,000
28 Cameron Ave; Lisa L. Jordan to C & J Realty; $4,000
470 N. Mulberry St; Vowana Butler to RCHB 4 LLC; $32,500
73 and 75 N. Adams St; the estate of Mary Minor to Joseph Anthony Smith and Shane Smith; $5,000
216 Gerke Ave; Michael Walker to Jesse Rebel; $800
344 Ruth Ave; Emerald Estate LLC to Lori Klug; $130,000
398 Taylor Road; Mark A. Fanello and Deana K. Fanello to Evangelia N. Gesouras; $126,000
414 Spayer Lane; RCHB4 LLC to Merged Holdings LLC; $36,000
244-248 Hedges St and 217 S. Franklin St; Sigr Inc. to Active Properties LLC; $91,540
460 Woodward Ave; Woodward Way Investments to Key Property LLC; $580,000
248 Diamond St; Mansfield Apartments to Michael D. Regan; $18,000
1047 Briarwood Road; the estate of Jerry L. Shasky to Aaron M. Baker and Ashley C. Cooke; $199,000
339 Wayne St; Dina M. Ward nka Dina M. Taylor and Scott Taylor to Juan Perez and Rosario Perez; $94,000
5491 Township Road 14; First York Financial to First Ohio Properties; $27,000
Concord Avenue; Carmen Fraser, Susanna M. Ulery, Linda Swisher and Anita Mason to Timbers Landing LLC; $1,000
784 Dickson Parkway; Jeff Varner and Myra Varner to Russell Sparks and Michael Sparks; $285,500
600 Connor Drive; Kirk D. Bechtel to Lisa K. Tolley; $145,000
405 Sherwood Drive; Lea Saltz, executor of the estate of Jeannette E. Caldwell, to Kenneth Z. Spencer and Nicole A. Spencer; $190,000
369 Tremont St; Hairston Homes & Management LLC to Alexis Rhodes; $69,900
585 Illinois Ave. North; Tammy K. Thomas to SBKR LLC; $58,000
39 E. Raleigh Ave; Nella E. Gallagher to Ryan Davis; $140,000
848-856 McPherson St; Jason A. Goth to Scott McEndree and Leaha Kay McEndree; $150,500
503 and 523 Logan Road; estate of Rosanne Forest to Bethel Equity Holdings; $330,000
388 Wood St; Carlos A. Smale to Scott E. Zeides; $129,900
2211 Taurus Court; Craig E. Foust and Annett I. Foust to Kyle Rhodes and Brittany Foust; $334,000
482 Agate Ave; Gary K. Wilson to Anthony C. Lane; $123,000
250 Sheridan Ave; Busy B Restorations LLC to Michael Micucci; $7,500
736 Dickson Parkway; Daniel E. Young and David F. Kunkleman to James Reed and Elizabeth Boggs; $320,000
469 Stark St; the estate of Ida V. Boeman by Roberty D. Holderbaum to Lorrie Board; $47,500
339 Wayne St; Sean Ringer and Nikole Ringer to Edward Hurrell Jr; $125,000
700 Barnard Ave; Dolores M. Smith by Sharon Russell to Tamra L. Barnett; $168,000
1846 Cunning Drive; William D. Cunning to Scott E. Montgomery and Corisa L. Welch; $183,000
1975 Red Oak Drive; Garrett B. Stough and Danielle Y. Stough to Lindsey Pyers and Jonah Rush; $235,000
1616 Lexington Ave; Lakewood Farms Inc. to William F. Hurdle and Kathleen C. Hurdle; $270,000
221 E. Longview Ave; Travis Blust to Brian K. Bargo and Victoria A. Bargo; $90,000
321, 323, 327 and 335 Newman St; Joseph L. Jerger, administrator WWA for the estate of Deanna Carol Tillman, to Jason Webber and Thomas James Plaster; $15,000
CITY OF SHELBY
51 Shelby Ave; Timothy A. Bertke to Vincent A. Flinders; $65,000
68 Broadway St; GV Holdings LLC to Carl E. Schroeder; $43,000
166 Broadway St; Malina Smith to Arden and Teresa Stannard; $7,000
71 Shelby Ave; the estate of Dana J. Rogers to Austin Gray; $119,000
16 Riverview Drive; Eloise Mae Harding to Robert C. Stover and Sue A. Stover; $155,000
13 Seltzer Ave; Tanner I. Zaebst and Ellen A. Zaebst to Justin D. Kilgore and Brooke Vanderpool; $150,000
13 Franklin Ave; Della D. Burks htta Della D. Heydinger to Chelsea Ison; $85,900
Cleveland St; Jody R. Lykins to Harold Stiefel and Lori Stiefel; $10,000
32 S Gamble St; John E. Moore to Carl E. Schroeder; $45,000
9 Ray Road; Benjamin Charles Hopkins and Amanda J. Hopkins to Cameron J. Robertson and Alexa M. Robertson; $185,000
53 Roberts Road; Kelsey L. Lykins and David B. Lykins to Charles Pedigo; $155,000
69 Samantha Drive; K & B Landholdings to James A. Hart; $36,500
84 Auburn Ave; estate of Charles Kovach to Robert Wolfgang and Cathy Wolfgang; $117,000
161 N. Gamble St; Horace Cook Estate to Linda Stephens; $75,000
52 E. Smiley Ave; estate of Benjamin F. Knapp to 52 Shelby LLC; $91,100
Mickey Road; Stoney Mullins to Joseph Burkhalter; $70,000
503 Fairoaks Blvd; Laurence E. Keifer and Carol B. Knapp to Richard Ries and Sharon Ries; $201,000
28 Sunset Drive; Rick A. Kigar to Allied First Bank; $100,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
668 Scott Drive; MAC Enterprises of Ohio to Marleen Anne Sooy; $199,900
2014 Willowood Drive South; Brenda K. Reichardt to Rui Shi; $94,000
726 Scott Drivel Sandra Lou Klopfenstein and Veronica Klopfenstein to Susan Copsey; $204,000
85 Hilltop Road; Keith E. Green and Bonnie J. Green to James A. Staiger and Kimberly O. Staiger; $200,000
2335 Forest Hill Circle; Walter Bodjanac and Jordanka Bodjanac to Timothy J. Tausch and Dorothy S. Tausch; $550,000
1932 Rosewood Drive; Matthew B. Deel to Amy Weaver; $269,900
680 Scott Drive; Jacqueline Quarry to Larry Kiefer and Carol Kiefer; $175,000
120 S. Lexington-Springmill Road; Julie Fellure to Rachel Irish and Jeff Irish; $179,900
58 Woodbine Drive; Lindsey E. Payne to Viktor Qose and Luljeta Qose; $192,000
3704 Alexander Drive; Luke A. Covert to Bruce Berdanier and Melinda Berdanier; $375,000
1047 Crestfield St; Linden Abigail Karas to Adria M. Jacobs; $220,000
1776 W. 4th St; 4th Street Property LLC to SKH Properties; $25,000
2264 W. 4th St; DKE Webb LLC to RIBX 1 LLC; $850,000
2270 Ferguson Road unit 112 building 4; Maple Ridge Villas to Stephen L. Gates and Terry L. Gates; $219,900
1131 Cobblefield Drive; the Delong Family Revocable Living Trust to Virgil J. Varner and Myra J. Varner; $220,000
2011 Willowood Court; Autumn D. Conley nka Autumn D. Conley-Clark and Adam Clark to Tanner Curley; $175,000
985 Fulwell Drive; Lana M. Garberich to Barbara J. Ackerman and Byron R. Ackerman; $235,000
2270 Ferguson Road unit 115 building 2; Maple Ridge Villas to Yush Chandat; $239,900
2270 Ferguson Road unit 129 building 7; Maple Ridge Villas to Marsha Wakeley and Robert Wakeley; $217,900
1741 Scarlett’s Way; Red Maple Farms Community Homes to Shope Investments; $40,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
316 Hampton Road; Larry E. Lieb to Douglas A. Dickerson; $195,000
113 Mayfair Road; Douglas A. Dickerson to William A. Estep and Karen Estep; $264,900
241 Cedarwood Drive; Heather M. Spencer htta Heather M. McPeek to Scott G. Coulombe; $224,900
593 Weller Ave; Drew K. Squires to Donna E. Reynolds; $260,000
Fox Road; Jonas L. Clawson to Tyler R. Getz and Katie M. Getz; $50,000
279 Hampton Road; Mary J. Ford, trustee of the Ford Family Living Trust to Steve Lawhorn and Devon Lawhorn; $206,000
41 Kimberwick Road; Ruben Quintero and Maria L. Quintero to Gary N. Bias and Amanda Bias; $300,000
231 Oxford Road; Kylie Pritchard to Derrick Beers; $205,000
12 Mayfair Road; Zachary J. Hufford and Hannah L. Hufford, fka Hannah L. Shepherd, to Jessica F. Bailey; $264,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
74 E. Durbin Ave; Michael J. Davies to Chase Bailey; $200,000
Betty Drive; Urban Meadows LLC to Shrock Premier Custom Construction LLC; $220,000
293 Main St; Joseph W. Worner, Ralph V. Worner, Carol J. Bechtel and Patricia L. Fry to Bradley C. Smith and Karen Smith; $60,000
58 Hamilton Drive; Logan M. Doup and Allison R. Doup to Brandon Baumgardner and Ashley Clinedinst; $350,000
230 Main St; SACA Investments to A.R.S.A. LLC; $130,000
75 Fitting St; Mary Beth Wade to Diaan Campbell and Julia Campbell; $215,000
197 Main St; Sanjeev Chadha to Maya S. Staton; $180,000
Betty Drive; Urban Meadows LLC to Shrock Premier Custom Construction; $55,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
79 W. Broadway St; Blake Hale and Kalia Hale to Dakota Foster; $20,500
42 Plymouth St; Richard Cook to Leah Goodpasture; $5,000
99 Mulberry St; Christopher M. Dannemiller to Richard A. Dannemiller II and Paula F. Dannemiller; $78,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
27 High St; Jessica Martin, Angela Tittle and Michelle Wilson to Arthur Dean and Patricia E. Dean; $97,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
One parcel on Traxler Street; Keith D. Brokaw and Melissa K. Brokaw to Jonathan T. Brokaw and Michelle Garnsey; $45,000
VILLAGE OF CRESTLINE
15 Park Circle Drive; Wendy S. Thrall to Michael C. Flick; $102,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
593 Kentucky Ave; Steve Beatty Sr. and Joan Beatty to Jermey Reitler and Cassandra Reitler; $95,000
412 Lee Lane; Angel Fliger to Robert Hipfl; $125,201
661 Brace Ave; Simpson Homes LLC to Cheyann Teeters and April Madayag; $79,000
737 Hickory Lane; Gayland J. Reed to Eric Myers; $105,000
1264 Grace St; Diane R. Smith to Harold Kenneth Lahmon; $165,000
804 Mayflower Ave; Kenneth J. Purdy to William Wayne Huff and Lois Huff; $160,500
740 Park Ave. East; J. Steve Sheldon, sheriff of Richland County, to Holly Curry; $700
709 Park Ave. East; Creative Property Options LLC to Edward Polkinghorn; $30,000
1484 Beal Road; Edwin D. Crowl to Tyler M. Maldinger and Brianna L. Maldinger; $235,000
611 Bonair Ave; Collonade LLC to Brandon Atwell; $122,500
N. Stewart Road; John M. Ebeling II to Cory A. Guderjahn and Melissa A. Guderjahn; $30,000
Fairfax Ave; Dennis S. Skovranek to Eugene O. Miller and Penny S. Miller; $9,000
399 Pennsylvania Ave; Richland County Home Buyers to Brian Mabry; $39,900
466 Detroit Ave; the estate of John Benedict Hunter to Lynsey Nichols; $127,000
432 Melody Lane; Mitchel Beer to Jack W. Hooks; $195,000
502 Agate Ave; Joshua Fincher and Jesse Roush to Joshua Fincher; $0
1097-1099 Delwood Road; Jenny G. Lee nka Jenny Funk to Matthew J. Bulfinch and Cynthia E. Bulfinch; $210,000
1182 Manner Drive; The Davis Keystone Inheritance Trust to James O. Rogers; $196,900
1349 Park Ave. East; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Aaron M. Amstutz; $93,000
1076 Lenox Ave; Charles W. Gollihue, Jr. and Kelli S. Gollihue to Justine Gollihue and Ashley Gollihue; $125,000
935 and 937 Ashland Road; Lincoln Inn Properties to Robert A. Coulson Management; $225,000
1011 Duke Ave; Jacqueline S. Elgart to Gavin Elgart; $61,000
1434 Bellview Drive; Judith Simon to Jose Alfredo Maradiaga Zambrano; $157,500
1136 N. Trimble Road; Sean E. Mosier and Melissa S. Mosier to Johnny D. Knipp; $12,000
1214 Bechtel Ave; Richland Home Buyers to Bradley Fisher; $17,000
1520 Twin Lakes Drive; Charles M. Schoonover to Beau B. Twining; $186,000
977 Burger Ave; LAJI Properties of Mansfield to Dana E. Will and Dillon R. Will; $75,000
1511 Timber Road; Estate of Lois J. Ewing to Bel Kay Holdings LLC; $90,000
816 N. Trimble Road; Estate of Violet Jean Brown to Russell Cole Coffman; $60,000
1137 Keller Drive; Timothy A. Shade to EZ Made LLC; $107,183
1143 River Drive; John Hilson and Brenda K. Brooks to Jeffrey Campbell and Jessica Campbell; $138,000
475 Kentucky Ave; Matthew A. Kisor and Anna R. Kisor to Timothy Michael Peterson and Jacinda Dawn Peterson; $115,000
359 N. Illinois Ave; Jennifer M. Taylor to Apple Hill Properties; $105,000
1209-1229 Ashland Road; Stone Meadow Enterprises to Pony Properties Mansfield; $2,325,000
85 Martha Ave; Kevin E. Howell and Lou Anne Howell to Joseph E. Brewster; $90,000
1538 Timber Road; Chad A. Williams and Lori Williams to Devin M. Guardiola; $85,000
1186 Mayfair Drive; Michael A. Hamm and Amanda D. Hamm to Casey Slack and Jessica Slack; $250,000
967 Expressivew Drive; Dixie L. Wilcox to Derick E. Johnson; $153,500
674 N. McElroy Road; George H. Gutchall to Kirk D. Bechtel; $155,000
1462 Troy Drive; Zachary T. Donley and Caitlin Joy Jordan to Yvonne Dixon and William Dixon; $270,000
513 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Richland Home Buyers to Brayden Petty and Bridigt Waterman; $120,650
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Opdyke Road; David L. Bishop and Tonya S. Bishop to John Garman; $135,000
6192 State Route 61 North; John Garman and Anna Mary Garman to Stephen A. MacDonald and Cynthia J. MacDonald; $255,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
254 Garver Road; James M. Zirkle and Erika L. Zirkle to Zane T. Sturts and Alexandra F. Sturts; $260,000
3888 Anderson Road; LLuke Freeman and Melissa Freeman to Scott M. Harmon and Julia Harmon; $350,000
1747 S. Main St; Matthew D. Lenhart and Miriam S. Lenhart to William Randall Harvey and Sherrie Lynn Harvey; $214,500
2381 Mansfield-Washington Road; Kathy M. Satterfield to Sadie Cunningham and Morgan Bailey; $235,000
631 Orchard Drive; Eric Shultz and Reid Peterson to Ruth Pilo; $227,900
Trease Road; Cameron M. Snow and Aubrey R. Snow to James Moyer and Ashley Moyer; $30,000
2270 Grandview Terrace; Robert D. Kudrak and Denise Kudrak to Sharon A. Fair; $249,900
2210 Pulver Road; Tonya Constance to James E. Fonner; $210,000
1201 State Route 97; Cathleen R. Thompson nka Cathleen R. Jamison to Morgan C. Hall and Timothy A. Jr. Hall; $289,900
1805 Yorktown Drive; Roger Howell and Nancy K. Howell to Bradley Pettit and Ashley Pettit; $190,000
2180 Haywood Drive; Kerry N. Hall and Carol A. Hall to David B. Lykins and Kelsey L. Lykins; $189,900
2244 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Jayson Browning and Misty Browning to Richland Home Buyers; $120,000
2244 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Richland Home Buyers to Christopher J. Studer and Lynn M. Studer; $210,000
3030 S. Washington Road; Star Rentals LLC to Katelyn A. Ethel; $200,000
653 Fuhrer Ave; the estate of Monty C. McCurdy to Jesse A. Carithers; $165,000
1125 Lexwood Road; Scott W. Stephenson and Courtney M. Stephenson to Jared M. Friebel and Nguyet Hang Thi Friebel; $275,000
1260 Pleasant Valley Road; Steven R. Finley and Kelly A.Ingles to Joshua W. Lehman and Bethany M. Lehman; $452,500
1554 S. Bridgewater Way; Ricardo Carmona and Rita de Cassia Paim Bauer to Ernesto R. Cespedes and Laura Y. Cespedes; $255,000
2239 Woodville Road; Ricky Lee Ackerman and Lori Ann Ackerman to Paige E. Kelly and Mitchell D. Kelly; $338,000
670 Fuhrer Ave; Chad D. Anable to Aaron A. Miller and Irene R. Miller; $188,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
3152 Lost Run Road; David E. Grau and Ruby Grau to Erin Wylie and Daniel Wylie; $427,000
3021 Lost Run Road; James L. Robinson and Judith M. Robinson to Lost Run Farm LRF LLC; $717,600
6336 Bollinger Road; Zachariah W. Yard and Ayla D. Yard to Solomon C. Echelberger and Sophia R. Echelberger; $130,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
3754 Mount Zion Road; Geraldine L. Hoff to Chris Zimmerman; $259,900
1976 Lucas N. Road; Jacob Hergatt to Sean Ringer and Nikole Ringer; $285,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Township Highway 212/ George Hawk Road; WSK Land Company LLC to Ronald Roberts and Suzanne Roberts; $10,000
2743 E. Smiley Road; Garnis R. Hall and Sally R. Hall to John Harvey and Melissa Harvey; $219,000
3120 Plymouth Springmill Road; John A. Guisinger III and John A. Guisinger IV to Andrew C. Donelson and Kayla S. Donelson; $349,000
2822 State Route 39; Russell L. Cole to Nest Flippers LLC; $53,333
3721 Plymouth-Springmill Road; Tanner D. Hanuscin to Jeremy Jay Arnold and Jacquelynn K. Arnold; $172,500
2104 E. State Route 96; Ilya Gorodetskov to Samuel R. Burkholder and Joann Z. Burkholder; $86,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
2136 Kings Corner Road East; the estate of Mark D. Willeke to Charles R. Ramey and Barbara J. Ramey; $335,000
4016 State Route 546; James D. Dehart and Amanda L. Dehart to Mya Gonsalves and Jacob Newman; $220,000
3520 E. Whitetail Drive; Jason MacDonald and Michelle MacDonald to Nicholas J. Gildenmeister and Lorelie Gildenmeister; $477,500
3368 Lindsey Road; Joseph A. Debo to Dream Huge Realty; $160,000
1474 Graham Road; Paul R. Theaker & Jean A. Theaker to Colton Williams-McCleese and Brittany Williams McCleese; $210,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
3113 Millsboro Road East; Mark R. Delaney and Elizabeth A. Delaney to Brayson W. Ramirez; $320,000
4653 State Route 181; Mary Ann Marshalek to Donald Stalin and Joyce Starlin; $215,000
1970 N. Rock Road; Ronald K. Stamper, Carla Stamper, Keith A. Stamper and Kelly Stamper to Mark K. Mowery; $179,900
2024 Tulipwood Drive; Mark A. Studer and Tonia N. Studer to Autumn D. Conley-Clark and Adam L. Clark; $359,000
954 Lexington-Ontario Road; Cheryl D. Lightner and Heidi Pehrson to Jonathan D. Smith and Kaylee A. Biglin; $165,000
8 Park Circle; David Waleri and Pamela Waleri to Michael DeWait and Gale DeWait; $10,000
2263 Alta West Road; the Harlan A. Burns trust to Walker L. Wilging; $285,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
5070 State Route 39; Steven W. Miller and Stacy L. Miller to David Reed and Phyllis Reed; $360,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
3500 Shad Drive East; Zimmerman Land Co. to Matthew Lenhart and Miriam Lenhart; $242,000
2182 N. Ashland Road; Ahab A. Cates II to ELG Properties; $84,900
587 Biscayne Circle; Charles R. McKenzie II and Susan E. McKenzie to Corey J. Marett and Kaitlyn M. King; $205,000
2913 Park Ave. East; Donald E. Debo Jr. and JuanitaL. Debo to Brinnley Properties; $55,000
2334 Galaxie Drive; Arthur R. Werner, Maria C. Klinck and Adeleida M. Werner to John W. Henderson; $165,000
2126 Pavonia Road; Janet R. Bauer to Chad Anable and Crystal D. Dickerson; $300,000
2169 Windsor Road; Mary Jo Culbertson nka Mary Jo McGuire to Hannah Hildebrand and Aaron Charles; $150,000
763 Winterberry Place; Deana Spurling to Dale Sponseller; $90,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
7429 Divelbliss Road; Lynn E. Ousley to Christopher G. Sanson and Irina M. Sanson; $460,000
3784 Pleasant Hill Road; Michael P. Barr and Loretta J. Barr to Jeffrey A. Morris; $62,000
State Route 97; Brent R. Taylor to Joseph E. Hostetler; $708,279
5808 McCurdy Road; Jamison M. Cooper and Shannon R. Cooper to Branden J. Weaver and Jadyne C. Weaver; $170,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
368 Mishey Road; Romatt Myers, Jarrad Bond and Billie Daly to Caleb Peters and Brittney Peters; $174,900
5403 Renie Road; Richard L. Beal to Bryan Beal and Carol Beal; $240,000
697 State Route 97; Ruth E. Pilo to Cade Investments LLC; $455,000
State Route 13; estate of Robert D. McConkie Sr. to Adam J. Roach and Jamie D. Roach; $15,000
1405 Honey Creek Road; Nancy E. Witkowski to Robert A. Ballou and Mickenzie J. Ballou; $400,000
0 Mishey Road; Tamara Smith and Timothy Smith to Stone Ledge Investments; $100,000
4557 N. Bellville Road; Trudi R. Hull to Courtney L. Mackley and Cameron Mackley; $139,000
5941 Ankneytown Road; John S. Dilts, guardian of Cheryl A. Kemp, to Clay Leedy; $289,500
1260 Bangorville Road; Linda C. Songer and Thomas F. Lawson to Sharlene Wiliams; $172,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
1048 County Line Road; Sandra L. Long to Arnett Properties LLC; $30,000
1083 Russellwood Drive; Alan J. Whittaker, trustee of the Whittaker Family Revocable Trust, to David A. Whittaker; $140,000
5231 Bloominggrove Road; Danny C. Brady Jr. and Pamela K. Brady to Hunter K. Parsley; $70,000
1032 Crestview Drive; Robert A. Wakeley and Marsha K. Wakeley to Adam Bible and Sabrina Bible; $214,000
Park Avenue West; Alisha Jasinski and Raymond Jasinski to Alan P. Dinger and Jan R. Dinger; $4,000
4786 Park Ave. West; Alisha Jasinski and Raymond Jasinski to Brie Eyerly and Emily Eyerly; $310,000
BLOOMING-GROVE TOWNSHIP
30 State Route 603 West; Dale A. Strong and Vicky L. Strong to Aaron Goon and Chanda Hynek-Goon; $44,000
7060 Rome Greenwich Road; Nathan D. Bailey and Barbara Bailey to Ivan Zimmerman and Susan Zimmerman; $225,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
4592 Richland Run Road; S. Davis Roush and Brenda Roush to Lauren G. Browning and Michael G. Browning; $495,000
1146 Myers Road; Victor P. Moser and Virginia K. Moser to Michael A. Lybarger and Michelle L. Lybarger; $259,900
WELLER TOWNSHIP
1995 W. Pavonia Road; Ronald E. Batdorf and Thelma M. Batdorf to William E. Bradley Jr. and Michelle L. Bradley; $105,000
3740 Olivesburg Road; Trevor Sexton and Ashley McKenzie to Adam F. Good and Rebecca A. Good; $350,000
1383 State Route 36 East; Anatolij Obrynba and Carlena Obrynba to Richard R. Volkmer and Mary Jane Volkmer; $220,000
4145 Faulk Road; David Kime to Kyle T. Souder and Cori E. Souder; $357,000