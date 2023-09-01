COLUMBUS — On August 13, Captain Matthew L. Them was promoted to the rank of major by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Major Them will remain in the Office of Finance and Logistics to serve as commander.

Major Them began his Patrol career in May 2004 as a member of the 142nd Academy Class. He earned his commission in November of that year and was assigned to the Mt. Gilead Post. In 2007, he was selected as Post and District Trooper of the Year.

In 2008, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times.

In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Marion Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters.

In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Mansfield Post to serve as post commander. As a lieutenant, he also served in the Office of Planning, Research and Development.

In 2017, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and remained in the Office of Planning, Research and Development. As a staff lieutenant, he also served in Fiscal Services. In 2021, he was promoted to the rank of captain and transferred to the Office of Finance and Logistics.

Captain Them earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Ashland University in 2001.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion, and unbiased professionalism.