MANSFIELD — Richland County Engineer Adam Gove has issued a press release advising drivers to be aware of a construction project on a major local roadway.

Lexington-Springmill Road, between Home Road and Marion Avenue Road in Troy/Springfield Townships, will be reduced to one lane on Thursday, Aug. 31, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The lane closure will allow for the finishing of soil boring work for an upcoming shoulder widening project.

Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, but motorists should expect delays and may want to use an alternate route.

Please use caution in the work zone.