Evelyn Louise Coffman Tadder, 94, of Ontario, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at her home surrounded by her three children. Born May 15, 1929 in New Lexington, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leroy and Helen (Starner) Coffman.

A homemaker, Evelyn was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed word search books, BINGO, bowling and activities with her friends, especially the Ontario Mother’s Club.

She is survived by her three children, Pam (Scott) Johnson of Florida, Cindy Conti of Tennessee and Mark (Dottie) Tadder of Virginia; six grandchildren, Jennifer Greer, Christopher Lookenott, Andrew Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Samantha Tadder and Shannon Tadder; and three great grandchildren, Aiden Greer, Lily Lookenott and Chloe Lookenott.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Tadder; her sister, Betty Johnson; and two brothers, Clarence and Larry Coffman.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario followed by a funeral service conducted by Pastor Tony Viscioni. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 in Ontario Methodist Cemetery conducted by Pastor Tony Viscioni.

