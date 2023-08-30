MANSFIELD — The Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, and its community partners, celebrate National Recovery Month with the theme ‘Local Hope for Local Recovery.’

The 2023 calendar of events emphasizes supports and resources that are available to Richland County residents. Events this year bring attention to prevention, awareness, remembrance, treatment and recovery.

The community is invited to join in supporting recovery by attending or participating in one or more of the events being offered throughout the month of September.

For resources and other information regarding recovery visit www.richlandmentalhealth.com.

Events for Recovery Month include:

— Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. The dedication of the Jericho Wall of Remembrance and Recovery will be held at the corner of Bowman Street and West Dickson beside First Christian Church. This date has significance as it is National Drug Overdose Awareness Day.

The Jericho Wall is a memorial park for families of those who are casualties of addiction.

There will be a butterfly release in memory of those who are no longer with us. For more information or to make a donation go to www.jerichowall.info.

— Aug. 31 Community Action for Capable Youth at 6 p.m. In honor of the Annual International Overdose Awareness Day there will be a remembrance gathering at Lexington Community Park. There will be a candlelight vigil.

Toiletry items will be collected to help those in need.

— Sept. 1 through 30 Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) will be offering Deterra medication disposal pouches at no charge to the public.

The bags are a convenient and safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted medications. For more information or to receive a free pouch, please contact the CACY office at 419-774-5683.

— Sept. 1 through 30 CACY will host a mental health myth vs. fact trivia game in the schools they work with to raise awareness about mental health and to engage students in conversations that reduce stigma about depression and suicide.

CACY will also be distributing mental health resource cards for students.

— Sept. 1 through 30 Properly storing lethal means can assist families with members in the home who struggle with mental health concerns. Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) offers lock boxes at no charge (while supplies last) to eligible families.

Contact 419-774-5683 or andersont@cacyohio.com for more details.

— Sept. 1 through 30 Catalyst Life Services will have Helpline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health or addiction

crisis please call 419-522-HELP (4357).

— Sept. 1 through 30 The Behavioral Health Urgent Care at Catalyst Life Services offers access to services without an appointment. You can receive and initial assessment or brief and solution-focused counseling for Mental Health and Addiction.

Located at 741 Scholl Road in Mansfield the urgent care is open Monday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— Sept. 1 through 30 The Warmline will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for questions or concerns regarding mental health. For more information call 419-522-5300.

— Tuesdays in September at 7:30 p.m. Jeff and Donna Heck of 33 Forever, in collaboration with Mid State Multi Media, host a weekly show called ‘Sparking the Conversation.’

The show will address issues related to mental health and suicide while sharing positive stories and outcomes regarding the same. The focus on this show is to bring Mental Health conversations to the local community regarding hope, resiliency, and the availability of resources to help those in need.

For more information please go to wmfd.com or email kelbyk@wvno.com.

— Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m. The Richland County Commissioners will offer a proclamation to help Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board celebrate Recovery Month.

The event will be held in the Commissioner’s Board Room at the Richland County Courthouse.

— Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. On behalf of the City of Shelby, Mayor Steve Schag will offer a proclamation to help Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board celebrate Recovery Month. The event will be held at Shelby City Hall.

— Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. On behalf of the City of Ontario, Mayor Randy Hutchinson will offer a proclamation to help Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board celebrate Recovery Month. The event will be held at Ontario City Hall.

— Sept. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. New Beginnings Alcohol and Drug Treatment Services — A Catalyst Company — will host the 2nd annual Celebrate Recovery event at the New

Beginnings Campus 703 W. Scholl Road in Mansfield, Ohio.

Parking is at the Rehab Center 270 Sterkel Blvd in Mansfield. This event celebrates Recovery Month with food, music, games, selfie-station, dunk-tank, and a rock memorial.

An Alumni Lead meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Please RSVP to coeyb@catalystlifeservices.org.

— Sept. 7th at 5 p.m. Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation will host its Art of Healing Dinner with special guest Henry Winkler in Columbus. Tickets are available at the https://www.ohiospf.org/

— Sept. 8 at 10:33 a.m. The 5th Annual 33 Forever Golf Outing, Auction and Charity Dinner will be held at Westbrook County Club. Tickets for the outing are sold out but there are seats available for dinner and refreshments.

For more information or to register go to https://33forever.life/

— Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. Please join us for the 2nd annual Mansfield Area Recovery Picnic.

The event will be held at the Gazebo at Central Park in Mansfield. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the day full of various speakers, positive uplifting music and information from local area mental heath and recover services providers.

Boxed lunch pre-orders are available from Dan Lew Exchange for $12.95. Orders need to be placed by September 6th by calling 419-522-7699 or you can bring your own food and beverages.

This is an alcohol-free event. For more information contact Mike Sizemore, during normal business hours, at 419-774-5819.

— Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. Gravity Ohio and Dan Lew Exchange presents Ted Yoder, Hammered Dulcimer Life in Concert. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 Per person or tables of 6 for $135. This includes the concert and a buffet dinner.

— Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. NAMI Support Group will host a free meeting available and open to the public with a guest speaker from Healing Hearts Counseling.

The presenter will talk about Addiction and Mental Health and treatment that is available for those in need. Call NAMI at (419) 522-6264 for more information.

— Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. On behalf of the Village of Lexington Mayor Brian White will offer a proclamation supporting the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board as they celebrate Recovery Month.

The event will be held at Village Hall in Lexington.

— Sept. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Join Healing Hearts in Rocking Recovery at 680

Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

There will be rocks of various sizes and shapes along with decorating tools provided. Create your rock in remembrance of a loved one, to commemorate a friend or to celebrate your recovery.

You can place your rock in our Recovery Garden to display or you may take it with you. Come join us and connect through art and music for Recovery Month. If you have any questions, please contact us at 1-855-4HOPE4U. We hope to see you there.

— Sept. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board in collaboration with 33Forever and NAMI Richland County is celebrating Recovery Month by hosting a screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect at the Mansfield Playhouse.

This is the documentary created by Kevin Hines who survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. The Board will sponsor refreshments for this event. For updates on this calendar please go to the Board’s calendar at www.richlandmentalhealth.com or call the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board at 419-774-5811 or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.