CRESTLINE — The Crestline Athletic Boosters Club, and Crestline Youth Sports is hosting the third annual Bulldogs Backers Night on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square.

The presenting sponsor of the event is Covert Manufacturing, and it will include a Reverse Raffle, Silent Auction, and 50/50. Bulldogs Backers Night will also serve as Alumni Night for the Crestline Harvest Festival which is the same weekend.

Funds raised will be used to fulfill funding requests of Crestline High School sports teams, and continued improvements to the ballfields and concessions stands for Crestline Youth Sports.

The event is free and open to anyone age 21 and over. Local band Crossfire will play at the Central Park Gazebo from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

A cash bar and light snacks will be available.

Silent Auction items include a Crestline Varsity Jacket, a signed helmet by Jim Tressel, a signed football by Jim Harbaugh, a baseball signed by Pete Rose, and much much more.

Other event sponsors include the Crestline Railroad Community Center, VFW Post 2920, Park National Bank, The Crestline Advocate, Parr Insurance, and Anthony Lee Screen Printing.