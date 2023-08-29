Paul Rowland Dockter passed away on August 23, 2023 surrounded by his beloved family. His wife Susan Louise Harrison never left his side during his final days.

Born in Ecuador in 1948 to George and Naomi Dockter. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Martha Abad-Dockter, and son David Arthur. He is remembered in life by his wife Susan Louise Harrison Dockter, brother Tim Dockter, daughter Paula Foor, grandchildren Asher and Eden Foor, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

Paul regaled everyone with stories of his childhood adventuring in Ecuador, playing pranks, and living in a home on stilts in the water. He wowed with his stories of divine intervention protecting his family from man and natural disasters.

Paul met his lifelong love, Susan, at age 18 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage with her as his soulmate. Susan and Paul were a lively and inseparable pair. Paul enjoyed playing pranks on Susan and always pampered her with love, attention, and acts of service. Susan remained his #1 girl for his entire life and his top priority was loving her.

Paul served the US Army as a chaplain’s assistant in Berlin, Germany from 1968-1970.

Paul graduated from Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. He worked a variety of retail and management positions before settling at Mansfield Warehouse.

Paul was everyone’s favorite person. He calmed all with his presence and gift of listening with love and encouragement. His tranquil vibe assuaged even the deepest grief.

Paul was always thinking of others. He helped all in need and showed his love through countless acts of kindness to strangers and friends alike.

Paul was a feisty man, with a loving twinkle in his eye and always one to tell a joke or play a prank. Our hearts are filled with joy remembering his brevity and humor.

Paul loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and annual trips to the Big Ten Basketball tournament with his brother, daughter, nephew, and eventually his grandson.

Throughout his final months fighting cancer, Paul always responded, “I’m good. It’s good.” Right before passing, Paul confirmed that “God is good. He is always good. I’ve had a good life.”

Please join us in celebrating Paul’s “good life” on August 30, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Wappner Funeral Directors, Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Jadae Fox officiating. Paul will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9:15 am.

