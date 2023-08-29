EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally authored by Florida State deputy sports information director Chuck Walsh and published on the school’s website on Aug. 25. It’s being republished here with Florida State’s permission.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State’s Taylor Huff is driven.

She’s determined to be great in every aspect of her life. She lives a disciplined life which allows her to chase the exceptionally high goals she has set for herself. She’s an incredibly faithful and family-oriented person, two deeply rooted characteristics that have helped make her the amazing woman she is today.

And she’s a sensational soccer player — something that’s been well-known for a longtime in her hometown of Mansfield, Ohio.

Huff began her Seminole career as well as any player in school history with game-winning goals against Texas A&M and No. 9 TCU in the first week of the 2023 season. She was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and to the TopDrawer Soccer Team of Week as the Seminoles moved up to No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Taylor Huff turns the corner against TCU

Taylor Huff boots a ball downfield

Taylor Huff of Florida State

Taylor Huff lines up a corner kick against TCU

Madison grad Taylor Huff is a Florida State Seminole

Taylor Huff is shown here with her teammates before a game at Florida State.

Huff is no stranger to success on the soccer field. She was named the Ohio Girls Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year as a senior at Madison, as she finished her career with 133 goals and a state record 93 assists.

She went to Tennessee and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021, to the All-SEC Second-Team as a freshman in 2021, and to the All-SEC First-Team as a sophomore in 2022.

She transferred to Florida State after her sophomore campaign and today she is one of three Seminoles on the MAC Hermann Preseason Watch List as the nation’s best collegiate player. Huff earned Third-Team All-American honors in 2022.

Throughout her life, Huff has been an athletic standout. She’s played soccer, basketball, softball, and volleyball. She even qualified for the track and field state championships in Ohio in the 400-meter dash as a senior year in high school.

“I started playing soccer at age three,” said Huff, who is the middle of three sisters in a very athletic family. “I always wanted to be on the field because my older sister, Hayley, was playing, and I wanted to be like her.

“I insisted on playing up on her team and was challenged playing three years up from the beginning. Hayley played soccer for one year at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. My younger sister, Ava, plays soccer in high school now.”

Huff grew up on a soccer field. Her dad, Zac, was her coach in junior soccer then again in high school. She played as a freshman in high school with Hayley.

With her dad as the head coach and the Huff sisters as the stars, Madison reached the 2020 Final Four for the first time in school history.

“It was such a fun and exciting experience,” Huff said. “I carry the passion and support with me. My parents’ belief in me and support has always been amazing.”

As important as success on the field is to Amy and Zac Huff, the academic success of their daughters has always been paramount.

Huff, who is working towards her degree in economics, was named the National Scholar High School Player of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches after earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average as a prep star.

“Academics was always really important in our house,” Huff said. “Growing up it was always do your homework then you can go outside and kick the soccer ball. At a young age, it was always school then soccer.

“As a student-athlete it is all about balance, and I think I have learned that. As long as I am doing my best and to the best of my ability, I am happy.”

Florida State coach Brian Pensky has a front-row seat to the magic Huff performs on the field.

“Taylor is a real talent who can do a lot of things at a very high level,” Pensky said. “She can do those things in different parts of the field.”

Huff believes her best talent on the soccer field is her ability to think ahead and predict what might happen on any given play.

“I am a huge thinker — so just trying to think of steps ahead that will benefit our team is what I need to do personally,” she said.

Huff’s incredibly high IQ for the game of soccer is evident. Her ability to combine her knowledge of the game with her physical talents is what makes her so special.

“I am committed to my physical side and fitness,” the Madison grad said. “I have gained more of an understanding of myself more in this past year than ever before.

“I have been taking the time to be calm and at peace with my game. I have been patient, where at times before I would not have been. I believe it is most important to get your mental piece just as in shape as your physical side. It is key, and I am learning that.”

Huff has been recognized at the highest levels of soccer as a member of the current U-23 United States Youth National team. She was also called up to the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team in 2022.

Her new teammates have quickly realized it’s not just Huff’s soccer abilities that are going to help the Seminoles in their quest for a fourth consecutive ACC title and fourth national championship in program history.

“Taylor is very easy to play with,” said senior forward Beata Olsson . “She takes a lot of initiative on the pitch and is very dangerous when she drives towards the back line.

“She brings a lot to our team, both on and off the pitch.”

Huff has taken to her Florida State teammates, as they have to her.

“It is truly incredible,” Huff said. “My teammates are not only the nation’s top players but the nation’s top people too. They are great people.

“The on-the-field standards for this program are high and matching those standards is the minimum. It is a tremendous culture and so special to be a part of. I have grown as a player in so many ways. From the coaches to the trainers, and on- it truly is top level.”

Huff’s aspirations include playing professionally, and coaching, which she has done with a youth team during the fall of 2022.

It’s a safe bet Huff will be successful on whichever road she chooses.

“Taylor is unequivocally chasing greatness,” Pensky said. “She wants to be the best player she can be. Undoubtedly, she will play this game for a very long time.”