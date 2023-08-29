MADISON TOWNSHIP — Yes, it’s still August. And yes, school has just begun.

But a sure sign that autumn is just around the corner is the unveiling of high school Homecoming courts.

The first of those hit our desk this week. Madison has announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

Pictured above is this year’s court for the Rams:

Row 1 (Left to Right): Kyleigh Reiter, Alivia Ash, Natalee Back, Emalie Green, Ella Walker.

Row 2: Karsyn Blust, Emily Nolan, Callie Cyrus, Alisha Hill, Layla Azmoun.

Row 3: Travis Jamieson, Grayson Sasis, Brayden Rogers, Will Jamieson, Aiden Mooneyham.

Row 4: Landyn Young, Josh Atwell, Will Kepple, C.J. Steffey, Rico Palacios.

Out of these students, on Sept. 29, the Homecoming King will be announced at an all school Pep Assembly, and the Homecoming Queen will be announced during the halftime show of the Homecoming football game.