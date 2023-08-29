MANSFIELD: Denzil “Bud” E. Payton, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on August 27, 2023 following an extended illness. He was 91.



He was born on November 8, 1931 to parents George Wesley & Mabel (Perry) Payton in Cogswell, Kentucky. The family moved to Mansfield when Denzil was just a child, and he lived there his entire life. After graduating from high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army where he served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina during the Korean War.



On January 22, 1955, he married the love of his life Annette Brucato at St. Peter’s Church. Together they shared 68 wonderful years together.



Bud was a man of many skills having worked for Mansfield Tire and Rubber Co. for 29 years until their closing. He then went to work for Prudential Insurance Company selling insurance and at the YMCA as a maintenance man for the next 40 years until his retirement.



With a warm smile and a great sense of humor, you could always count on Denzil to be quick with a joke and spread his infectious laughter to everyone around. He also possessed a competitive spirit, but only when it came to playing games with his family and friends. Bud was also a member of the VFW and the AMVETS. In his spare time, he took pleasure in fishing, hunting, gardening, bird watching, camping, and rooting on The Ohio State University football team. But above all, he cherished his time with his family and going on family vacations to almost all the 50 states.



Bud is survived by his loving wife Annette Payton, daughters Denise (Tom) Wylie and Lori (Norm) Nichols, two granddaughters Amanda (Whit) Robertson and Hannah Nichols, two great-grandchildren Paige Divelbiss and Weston Robertson, sister Emogene Briggs, sister-in-law Lousie Kmetz, as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Denzil is preceded in death by his son Michael Payton, sisters Hazel McCarty, Faye Caugherty, and Nelda Koenig, nephew Jay Kmetz and niece Judy Hootman.



The family will be holding private services at this time.



Memorial contributions in his honor can be sent to Hospice of OhioHealth.

The Payton family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to Laura Britt and PAC3 Team at the Mansfield VA Clinic, the VA Home Based Primary Care Unit, OhioHealth Hospice, and the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital 2West staff for their great care of Denzil.



