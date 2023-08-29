BELLVILLE: Remembered for her bright and inviting smile, Christine Benick was kind to everyone. Her positive and uplifting spirit now at rest, Christine passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Mansfield OhioHealth Hospital following an extended illness. She was 81.



The daughter of John L. and Christine (Wallace) Hunter, Christine was born November 26, 1941 in Bothwell Haugh, Scotland. Her family moved to America in 1953 when she was 12 years old. Christine began school in east Mansfield. After a few years her family moved to Lexington where she graduated from Lexington High School in 1960. That same year she received her Naturalization Certificate. Chris attended the Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



On June 8, 1963 she married Matthew Benick. The two celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Chris was a sports fan. She was a stand-out cheerleader at swim meets, supporting her sons in their athletic events. She never missed a band performance; the All County Band was the performance she was most proud of.



Her career as Guidance Counselor Assistant with Clear Fork Schools was her favorite position. Her interaction with students gave Chris a sense of fulfillment. Even as the assistant, students and teachers alike would lean on Christine for help or guidance. Former students still kept in contact with her.



Christine was kind to everyone, and was especially patient with children. She loved small children, taking time to talk with and offer encouragement. At church or a restaurant, Christine could catch the eye of a toddler or infant; soon she would have them smiling and laughing in no time.



Strong in faith, Christine enjoyed her time as former Sunday School Teacher at Bellville Presbyterian Church. She was currently a member of Clear Fork Alliance Church where she served numerous positions. Chris loved to decorate. For several years, she made flower arrangements for Bellville Flowers, and used her experience to decorate Clear Fork Alliance Church and the church nursery.



Christine had much to be proud of. She was proud of her heritage, her marriage, and her family.



She is survived by her husband Matthew Benick of Bellville; sons Troy Benick of Bellville and Sean Benick of Chicago; grandchildren Hunter (Stephanie) Benick and Spencer (Libby) Benick; great grandson Casmine and a great grandchild on the way; brother David Hunter of Albuquerque, New Mexico; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Diana Hunter.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where her funeral will be Friday at 11 am. Pastor Michael Stine will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clear Fork Alliance Church.

